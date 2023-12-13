Police reviewing footage of execution attempt on journalist

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:39 AM
Dec 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Investigators are reviewing footage of Monday night’s execution attempt on journalist, Travis Chase.
It is believed that the shooter and accomplice used a motorcycle without a number plate while shooting at the journalist on D’Urban Street and Cemetery Road, Georgetown. The gunmen’s identities are unknown and the motive is unclear but police are investigating the matter.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum disclosed that efforts are ongoing to locate the perpetrators.
The Guyana Press Association (GPA) has since issued a statement calling on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, police in a statement said that the journalist was attacked around 19:05hrs at D’Urban Street and Cemetery Road, Georgetown.
Travis Chase told police that he parked his car in front of his house at the area and went inside to collect a shopping list from his aunt.
While entering his house, he heard gunshots coming from the direction of his car.
He sought cover and after making sure his attackers were gone, he stepped out and saw three bullet holes in his car.
The matter was reported to police and according to investigators, three nine millimeters spent shells and one live 9MM round were found at the scene.
Several persons have since been questioned by police as investigations continue.
Chase told Kaieteur News that the experience was a scary one and he hopes that investigators are able to make a breakthrough in his case since it is not the first time efforts were made to harm him.
In 2020, Chase’s Honda SUV was burnt by unknown persons while parked within the Ministry of Public Service’ compound, on Vlissengen Road and D’Urban Street, Georgetown. The case remains unsolved.
On Monday night, Chase said he had no idea who would want to kill him but suspects that his style of reporting may have angered someone. Notwithstanding, the journalist reassured, “I am a reporter that stands for the truth. I am not going to be scared or back down from this.”
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 13, 2023KFC Goodwill Series 2023… – St Benedict’s and Clarendon College secure opening wins Kaieteur Sports – The KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series 2023 kicked off yesterday...
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – As the festive season approaches, Georgetown is bracing itself for the annual onslaught of Christmas... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]