Opposition wants Local Govt. Commission Act amended to curtail abuses

Kaieteur News – The combined Parliamentary Opposition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) has proposed amendments to the Local Government Commission Act which governs the operations of the Local Government Commission (LGC) to curtail alleged abuses of local government organs.

According to Opposition Member of Parliament (APNU) and Shadow Minister of Local Government, Ganesh Mahipaul, the proposed amendments come in wake of reports of the egregious conduct of the LGC which has reached intolerable levels, threatening the very foundation of effective governance in Municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC).

In a statement issued to the press this week, Mahipaul pointed to the most recent incidence of the alleged abuses committed by the LGC; the unilateral appointment of a Town Clerk in the Municipality of Linden.

The Opposition MP described the Town Clerk’s appointment as a blatant violation of established procedures, disregarding the essential steps of advertising the position, empowering the Local Authority to conduct interviews, and ultimately seeking the necessary endorsement from the LGC.

Mahipaul asserts that the Opposition views the “cavalier approach to appointments not only showcases a disregard for professionalism but also undermines the integrity of our local governance structures.”

He added that “The actions of the Local Government Commission, under the dubious leadership of Mr. Julius Faerber, reveal a distressing pattern that extends beyond Linden, as exemplified by the questionable appointments at the Tuschen/Uitvlugt NDC.”

Mahipaul said that it is with utmost concern that the Parliamentary Opposition observes the alarming trends and, in response, vehemently calls for the immediate removal of Mr. Julius Faerber.

“His stewardship has been nothing short of a catalyst for confusion within the Local Government Commission, jeopardizing the credibility of the entire process,” Mahipaul said adding that “To address the systemic issues at hand, the Parliamentary Opposition is set to take action…We will seek leave from the National Assembly to introduce a critical amendment to the Local Government Commission Act. This proposed amendment aims to enshrine in law the imperative that Local Government organs must actively participate in the appointment process, providing recommendations to the Local Government Commission.”

According to the MP, this amendment is not a frivolous endeavour but a necessary step to rectify the alarming double standard perpetuated by the Local Government Commission.

“It is unacceptable that recommendations are selectively sought from some Local Authority Areas while others face arbitrary impositions without due consultation. The Opposition is resolute in ensuring that the principles of fairness and equality are upheld, asserting that what applies to one Local Authority must apply universally.”

As such, the Opposition proposed amendments to the Local Government Commission Act Clause Two of the Bill which seeks to amend sections 13(2) (a) and (b) of the Principal Act by inserting into the Act, the words “after receiving recommendations from the elected council of the Local Government organs.

The MP stressed the amendments are necessary since in these challenging times, unity is paramount for the smooth functioning of our local governance structures.

“The Opposition calls on all stakeholders to rally together in support of this crucial amendment, which seeks to restore transparency, fairness, and accountability to the appointment processes within our Local Government Commission. Let us ensure that the rule of law prevails, safeguarding the democratic principles that form the bedrock of our nation,” Mahipaul said in the statement.