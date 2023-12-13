Man serving two life sentences for Rape freed at retrial

Kaieteur News – Sheldon Lynch, the man who was serving two life sentences for rape, was on Tuesday found not guilty by a 12-member jury during his retrial.

Justice Navindra Singh presided over the retrial at the Demerara High Court. Lynch was represented by attorney Dr. Dexter Todd.

The Court of Appeal (COA) overturned Sheldon Lynch’s two convictions for rape on May 24, 2023. These convictions were initially imposed by trial Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall in March 2018, leading to the ordered retrial.

At the retrial, the State presented the indictment of four counts of rape of a child in December 2010, between December 2010 and November 2011, between January 1st and December 2012 and in January 2013.

Lynch who defended himself by claiming fabrication and an alibi, maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He asserted that he was in Guyana’s interior when the Virtual Complainant (VC) alleged the rapes occurred, asserting that it was impossible for him to be at two places at the same time.

After hours of deliberation, the jurors returned a verdict that acquitted him of all four counts of child rape.