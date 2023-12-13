Lewis’ double-ton sets up crushing 298-run win for GCA

DCB U15 Inter-Association 50 Overs tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – It was one of the most entertaining knocks in U15 cricket history locally, as Emmanuel Lewis pummeled a record 204 which gave the GCA U15 team a whopping 298-run win over the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA).

Monday’s latest round of action featured a commanding win for the Georgetown boys but it was their Captain who clobbered a breathtaking double hundred off 103 balls at the Queen’s College Ground.

GCA U15 piled on a mammoth 406-5 in their 50 overs, as Lewis found adequate support from the in-form Shamar Apple, who had a brisk 69 off 62 balls.

The 14 year old Lewis dished out punishment as he hammered 16 fours and 17 Sixes during his onslaught. Life was hard for the UDCA bowlers, with the exception of Shameer Bhola (2-69) and Anek Haimnarine (2-63).

A 400-plus run target would have always been an issue for UDCA who lost wickets consistently, ending on 98 all out in 32.2 overs. Danveer Seegobin (3-12) and Kish Seegobin (2-0) finished as the lead bowlers for GCA.