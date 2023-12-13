Lewis’ double-ton sets up crushing 298-run win for GCA

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – It was one of the most entertaining knocks in U15 cricket history locally, as Emmanuel Lewis pummeled a record 204 which gave the GCA U15 team a whopping 298-run win over the Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA).
Monday’s latest round of action featured a commanding win for the Georgetown boys but it was their Captain who clobbered a breathtaking double hundred off 103 balls at the Queen’s College Ground.
GCA U15 piled on a mammoth 406-5 in their 50 overs, as Lewis found adequate support from the in-form Shamar Apple, who had a brisk 69 off 62 balls.
The 14 year old Lewis dished out punishment as he hammered 16 fours and 17 Sixes during his onslaught. Life was hard for the UDCA bowlers, with the exception of Shameer Bhola (2-69) and Anek Haimnarine (2-63).
A 400-plus run target would have always been an issue for UDCA who lost wickets consistently, ending on 98 all out in 32.2 overs. Danveer Seegobin (3-12) and Kish Seegobin (2-0) finished as the lead bowlers for GCA.
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 13, 2023England Tour of the West Indies… Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies cricket team is bursting at the seams with confidence after they went ahead 1 – 0 in their five-match T20 series against...
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – As the festive season approaches, Georgetown is bracing itself for the annual onslaught of Christmas... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]