Lady Jags one win from Concacaf W Gold Cup appearance

…Guyana to play Dominican Republic Feb. 14 in Prelims

Kaieteur Sports – The Lady Jags, Guyana’s senior women’s national team, are set to confront the Dominican Republic on February 17 for a chance to secure a spot in the main draw of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup.

A victory for the Lady Jags in their upcoming match at the Dignity Health Sports Park Track and Field Stadium in Carson, California, USA, would propel them into Group A of the Women’s Gold Cup, alongside formidable teams such as the USA, Mexico, and Argentina.

Having clinched the top spot in Group A of League B during the qualifiers, the Lady Jags earned their ticket to participate in their third major Concacaf tournament, after previously featured in the 2010 and 2016 Concacaf Women’s Championships.

In other preliminary matchups, Haiti will face Puerto Rico, and El Salvador will battle Guatemala.

The winner between Haiti and Puerto Rico will join Group B, competing against Brazil, Panama, and Colombia.

Meanwhile, the victor of the El Salvador versus Guatemala clash will find themselves in Group C, alongside Canada, Costa Rica, and Paraguay.

Concacaf has announced that the inaugural edition of the region’s new flagship competition for women’s national teams will take place from February 17 to March 10, 2024.

The tournament will be hosted across four venues in three US metropolitan areas and feature the participation of Concacaf’s and CONMEBOL’s best women’s national teams, as well as some of the world’s top players.

The 12-national team Group Stage is scheduled to occur between February 20-28, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park (Group A), Snapdragon Stadium (Group B), and Shell Energy Stadium (Group C).

After the round-robin play, the group winners, runners-up, and the two best third-place finishers will advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Knockout Stage will kick off with the Quarterfinals at BMO Stadium on March 2 and 3, followed by the Semifinals and Final at Snapdragon Stadium on March 6 and 10, respectively.

Tickets for all matches will be available to the public starting Friday, December 15, via Concacaf.com/WGoldCup/tickets.

Fans can follow and enjoy the competition through the Confederation’s TV partner networks, including CBS | Paramount+ (USA-English), ESPN (Mexico, Central America, Caribbean, and South America), and the Concacaf Official Platforms for all other territories (subject to territory restrictions).