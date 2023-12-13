Joe Solomon and The Throw of the Century

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Dec 13, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Joe Solomon, the cricketer who played for Berbice, Everest, Guyana and the West Indies, and one of my boyhood heroes, died last week at the age of ninety-three.

Clem Seecharan and DDL published and launched an excellent book titled, “Joe Solomon and the Spirit of Port Mourant” earlier this year. What superb timing! Much like one of Joe’s most elegant of late-cuts.

Editor, if in 1960, cricket accommodated hyperbole like it does now, Joe Solomon’s throw which tied that famous Test match would have been styled “The Throw of the Century”, much like Shane Warne’s Ball of the Century four decades later.

I believe that thanks in part to Clem Seecharan’s book, Joe Solomon would be remembered deep into history and his personal feat of topping off the first ever Tied Test match would be peered with other exalted feats such as those of Sir Edmund Hillary and Buzz Aldrin.

May Joe rest in eternal peace. And thanks, Joe, for the memories.

Sincerely,

Tulsi Dyal Singh, MD.

