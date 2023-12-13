GPA calls for thorough probe into attempted execution of Travis Chase

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting that targeted journalist Travis Chase.

Chase is attached to HGPTV Nightly News. In a statement the GPA said Chase recounted that he was shot at on Monday night by an unknown gunman. “This is not the first time Chase has been targeted by unknown persons. In June 2020, Chase’s vehicle was burnt. No one was charged in this matter. The GPA calls on the authorities to move swiftly to bring the perpetrators to justice. Journalists must be allowed to work without threats to their lives and livelihood. The GPA has since notified its regional and international partners of this development,” the statement concluded.

Chase narrowly evaded an attempted execution on Monday evening at the intersection of D’Urban and Cemetery Road Georgetown. The harrowing incident unfolded around 19:30 hours, marking yet another perilous encounter in Chase’s career. Remarkably unharmed, Chase recounted the chilling event amidst the backdrop of investigators scouring the scene for clues and shells scattered. “I’m fine, not injured,” Chase calmly asserted during an on-site interview, his composure, a stark contrast to the chaos that had ensued only moments before. He was in the area to visit his aunt to retrieve a document.

Recalling the chilling moments, Chase detailed that as he parked his car, “I told the guy that operates the restaurant just watch the car for me, give me two minutes, I coming back.” “As soon as I stepped out of the car, the gunman open fire,” he added. Chase explained that it was a lone gunman on a motorcycle. He disclosed that a police officer who witnessed the ordeal pursued the gunman but regrettably, the perpetrator managed to evade capture. When questioned about the motive behind the attack, Chase said he does not know. “This is not the first attempt on my life. If I am to attribute anything to this incident, I would say my style of reporting, it can’t be anything else.”

He noted, however, that this is the first time somebody has shot at him. Chase recalled that a few years ago, his car was maliciously set on fire while parked in a government compound near the D’Urban Street location. He said too that some years ago, there was information that there was a bounty on his head. Undeterred by the near-fatal incident, Chase reaffirmed his commitment to truth-telling. “I am a reporter that stands for the truth. I am not going to be scared or back down from this.” Additionally, Chase noted that he is not at war with anyone but thanked God that he is alive. Chase also commended the swift response of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).