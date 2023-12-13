GCC’s New Executive Committee appointed

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:36 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) recently announced the formation of it’s new Executive Committee, geared towards leading one of Guyana’s most iconic sport clubs, to continued success in the future.
Comprising of dedicated individuals who bring a wealth of experience and passion for sports, the committee is committed to fostering collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure the club’s prosperity.
Each member of the committee brings a unique set of skills and a deep love for all sports, making them well-equipped to steer Georgetown Cricket Club towards new heights.
New president Jonathan Yearwood expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am honored to lead this talented group of individuals who share a common goal of ensuring the success and longevity of Georgetown Cricket Club. We are eager to work collaboratively with our members, supporters, and the broader cricketing and sports communities to create an inclusive and thriving environment for all.
“Our focus is not only on achieving success on the field but also on building strong relationships with our stakeholders whilst preserving the rich history of the club. We believe that unity and collaboration are the keys to sustained success in the world of sports.” He ended.
The Executive Committee is determined to uphold the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and community engagement that have defined Georgetown Cricket Club throughout its storied history. As they embark on this new chapter, the committee invites all members, supporters, and partners to join hands in building a bright and successful future for the club.
The newly appointed Executive Committee members are President – Jonathan Yearwood, Vice President – Graeme Alli, Secretary – Andrew Xavier, Treasurer – Gavin Ramsoondar, Club Captain – Ryan Hemraj.
The Committee Members are Richard Kansinally, Jameel Baksh and Timothy Bhagwandin.
