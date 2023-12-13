Friendship accident: Fourth victim succumbs

Kaieteur News – Dexter Larose of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, who was among several people who were injured in Sunday’s minibus accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), succumbed to his injuries on Monday night.

Larose and several other people were in a minibus, bearing registration, BYY 7440, which turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle along the Friendship Public Road around 08:30hrs on Sunday morning as he headed to the city.

The driver of the bus, Keon Chandos Edwards called ‘Junior Proctor’ or ‘Mad Dog,’ of Lot 660 Kuru Kururu Soesdyke-Linden Highway and passenger Alvin Jones, 51, of Lot 4287 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) died at the scene of the accident. Another passenger, Sydney Ragnauth, 77, of Kuru Kururu succumbed after he was hospitalized.

The accident involved minibus BYY 7440, owned and driven by Edwards, and two cars which were in a line of traffic he attempted to overtake before he lost control of the vehicle.

Larose’s relatives told this publication that he would have celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday. His name was not mentioned by the police in subsequent releases and relatives of the young man noted that he was fully conscious and appeared in good spirits when relatives visited him on Monday.

She related that both of the young man’s feet were broken as well as his pelvis following the crash. He also sustained a “hard hit to his chest,” she added. “He was talking up to last night before he died,” she said.

Other passengers who were injured are Raul Porter, 43; Buels Tang; Jousha Bacchus, 18; Josiah Marquen, 20; Edward Toll, 36; Mark Prichard, 29; Karen Rodriguez, 22; and Carlton Hodge, 57. Most of the injured hailed from Kuru Kururu and reports are that Edwards picked up most of the passengers at the community before heading for the city on Sunday.

According to the information gathered, the minibus was proceeding north along the western side of Friendship Public Road, at a fast rate of speed when Edwards overtook a line of traffic.

He then swerved west into the western lane, and collided with motor car bearing registration PAD 3102, pushing the car into the rear of another motor car bearing registration PXX 5169. Edwards’ bus then collided with the front right bumper of motor car PXX 5169.

As a result of the collisions, he lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle several times. The passengers were flung out of the minibus before it came to a stop on the western parapet of the roadway.

They were picked up in conscious and unconscious conditions and taken to the Diamond Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty; their conditions were regarded as stable.

Ragnauth and Larose were examined by a doctor at Diamond hospital. They were transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment where they subsequently succumbed to their injuries.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.