Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Emotional scenes, as families, friends pay homage to fallen soldiers

Dec 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Family members, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on Monday evening to honour the five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who perished in the tragic helicopter crash on December 6. Under the theme “Honouring Our Fallen Heroes,” the event served as a collective expression of grief and gratitude for the lives lost in service to the nation.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, and other members of the Cabinet joined in paying their respects to the fallen heroes.

The ranks who perished in the crash were Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan, posthumously promoted to Warrant Officer Class 2. Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson were the two survivors of the tragic incident which occurred on December 6.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo joined family members, friends and colleagues at the Night of Tributes at the National Stadium

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo joined family members, friends and colleagues at the Night of Tributes at the National Stadium

During the event, Prime Minister Phillips delivered heartfelt remarks, reflecting on his close personal connections with each of the servicemen. He made special mention of Lt. Col. Charles and Brig. (Ret’d) Beaton who served with him during his tenure in the GDF.  “This was the best, the crème de la crème that we lost. We did the right thing by referring to them as our heroes.  “We celebrate men of valor, brave men, men who [went] beyond the normal call of duty, men who [were] committed.”

Addressing the grieving families, PM Phillips reassured, “We are all with you. We will continue to stand with you…As you grieve families, as you grieve, we grieve with you…We have lost some great men in this tragedy. May their souls rest in peace.” Meanwhile, GDF’s Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan acknowledged that the departure of the officers has created a void in the force.

He affirmed that additional efforts will be made to support the immediate family members of the officers. During the event, family members and colleagues of the servicemen reflected on their lives and military experiences. Heartfelt tributes were also paid through songs, dance, and spoken word poetry. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

West Indies take the lead in T20 series

Dec 13, 2023

England Tour of the West Indies… Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies cricket team is bursting at the seams with confidence after they went ahead 1 – 0 in their five-match T20 series against...
Read More
Wharton’s haul propels Chase’s Academic to victory

Wharton’s haul propels Chase’s Academic to...

Dec 13, 2023

Lady Jags one win from Concacaf W Gold Cup appearance

Lady Jags one win from Concacaf W Gold Cup...

Dec 13, 2023

GCC’s New Executive Committee appointed

GCC’s New Executive Committee appointed

Dec 13, 2023

DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in respect of the late Clyde Butts

DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in...

Dec 13, 2023

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to participate at ASATT Invitational Swimming C/ship in T&T

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to participate at ASATT...

Dec 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]