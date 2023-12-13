Dolphin Speed Swim Club to participate at ASATT Invitational Swimming C/ship in T&T

Kaieteur Sports – The Dolphin Combined Swim Team departed Guyana yesterday for the ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship set for December 13th to 17th in Trinidad and Tobago.

The contingent is made up of eighteen athletes from Dolphin Speed Swim Club, two from Trident Swim Academy and one from Torpedo Swim Club, Coaches Kenita Mahaica, Floyd Skeete and Shanice Olaleye, team Manager Anaza Vieira, Liaison Officer Mira Commissiong, Chaperones Kavita Persaud, Sultana Ramsunahi and Loren Mahaica.

The touring party consists of fifty five Swimmers and Supporters. Head Coach Paul Mahaica extended special thanks to Dolphin Swim Family, especially since he had planned to send a uniformed team to this Championship.

Mrs. Joyce Budhan, Head of Fundraising and Executive Members, embarked on various Fundraising Activities, which assisted parents with the Budget for their children to participate at this Championship.

The Swim Team participants are Adon Ramdatt, Dunamis Singh, Shavni Prasad, Katy Budhan, Malakhiy Patokie, Shahid Matthews, Yaseen Hope, Makeen Hope, Ashley Ramsammy, Heaven Belony, De Andrea Leitch, Nia Burch-Smith, Ashleigh Denny, Nekita Solomon, Ricardo Spencer, Jordan Gomes, Andica Vieira, Patrice Mahaica, Paul J Mahaica, Sekhel Tzedeq and Chase Thompson.

Coach Mahaica is very elated by the performance of his Swimmers for the past year and is expecting medals and new personal to be forthcoming.

The Board of Dolphin Speed Swim Club extended special thanks to the Sponsors that include Cyril’s Transportation Services, Maggies Catering Inc., AD-Tech Printing Est. Andrews Supermarket, Toucan Industries Ltd., Bounty Farm Ltd.,Guyana Beverage Inc., Guyana Breweries, Unique Investments, Blue Water, Robin’s Butchery and Dolphin Swim Family.

They have also expressed gratitude to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association, Minister of Sports Honorary Charles Ramson Jr and to the Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, for access granted to Clubs to utilize the National Aquatic Pool.

Today, twelve of the younger Swimmers Male and Female training on local soil, under the Nursery Academy are attending their first Championship in a foreign land alongside other seasoned Swimmers from Dolphin Speed Swim Club.