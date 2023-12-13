Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:36 AM

Dec 13, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced that they will postpone all planned cricket activities on Saturday in respect of the funeral service of late Clyde Butts. Mr. Butts died on Friday last following a vehicular accident at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Clyde Butts

The viewing will be held at Central Assembly of God Church on Church and East Street from 09:00 hours on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and burial at Perseverance, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) and Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) are all expected to honor the former Guyana and West Indies off-spinner, Territorial Development Officer at the GCB, and former chairman of selectors of the West Indies selection panels, in a similar way.

DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in respect of the late Clyde Butts

