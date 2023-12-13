DCB postpones all activities on Saturday in respect of the late Clyde Butts

Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:36 AM
Dec 13, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced that they will postpone all planned cricket activities on Saturday in respect of the funeral service of late Clyde Butts. Mr. Butts died on Friday last following a vehicular accident at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
The viewing will be held at Central Assembly of God Church on Church and East Street from 09:00 hours on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and burial at Perseverance, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) and Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) are all expected to honor the former Guyana and West Indies off-spinner, Territorial Development Officer at the GCB, and former chairman of selectors of the West Indies selection panels, in a similar way.
THE PLIGHT OF GUYANA’S SENIOR CITIZENS
Dec 13, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced that they will postpone all planned cricket activities on Saturday in respect of the funeral service of late Clyde Butts. Mr....
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 13, 2023
Dec 12, 2023
Dec 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – As the festive season approaches, Georgetown is bracing itself for the annual onslaught of Christmas... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]