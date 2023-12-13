Berbice man busted with $2.9M worth of ganja

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Berbice man, Athesh Sanichara, was on Tuesday arrested after ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) nabbed him with $2.9M worth of marijuana.

According to CANU, the ranks were conducting an operation at Sandaka Creek, East Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six when they saw a docked boat with two men onboard.

Upon seeing the ranks, the men jumped out of the boat and started running away.

CANU officers pursued and apprehended one of them, Sanichara.

A subsequent search of the vessel led to the discovery of a large parcel of suspected cannabis. The drugs weighed some 9.8 kilograms.

Sanichara remains in custody as investigations continue.