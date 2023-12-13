Any mining licenses issued by Venezuela for Essequibo region will not be condoned – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali has made it clear that the issuance of mining licences and unauthorized activities in Guyana will not be condoned.

The President on the sidelines of an event on Sunday evening was responding to a journalist from London on the measures announced by the Venezuelan government that the state-run oil company, PDVSA would grant licenses for oil, gas and mining exploration in the territory.

This was among a suite of other measures announced by the Nicolas Maduro-administration on December 5, 2023 following the consultative referendum held in Venezuela on December 3.

President Ali said, “We are not going to allow any of this to happen on the grounds of Guyana. Let me make it very clear, he can announce, he can issue (but) none of this, we have made it very clear, we are working with our allies, we are working with our partners to ensure that there is absolutely no overstepping into the sacred space of Guyana which includes comprehensively, and in totality, the Essequibo.”

He assured that there is no need for fear while noting that Guyana is ensuring it is prepared at every level. The Head of State said the country wants peace and is working towards that but is not naive.

To this end he said, “We have every intention to ensure the safety and security of all our people on our borders, every single investment is safe in Guyana. We want to encourage our investors to continue to invest as much as they want in every county of Guyana, in every region of Guyana.”

President Ali was also asked by the foreign journalist how he would respond to Maduro. He informs him that Venezuelans have decided that Essequibo is a Venezuelan state.

To this end, he said, “It’s very clear, the 1899 Award settled where Essequibo belongs and it belongs squarely, firmly in the geographic space of Guyana…the Geneva agreement provided for the UN Secretary General to appoint a place where this controversy should be settled. He has appointed the ICJ, and that is what we should respect and that is where it shall be settled.”

Meanwhile, the President was also asked if he expects the Venezuelan leader to pull back on the outcome of the referendum. Ali refrained from pre-empting the outcome while noting that the Region is hopeful that “good sense will prevail” and there would be a full commitment to peace and respect of the borders.”

The Head of State was keen to note that there will be no wavering from the position that is enshrined in the Geneva Agreement, as Guyana remains committed to ensure the Region remains peaceful and stable.

President Ali is expected to meet with President Maduro in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday on request of Caribbean leaders and regional bodies.

Guyana’s Head of State in his acceptance of the invitation by Prime Minister of St. Vincent, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he looks forward to discussing peace, adherence to international law and the avoidance or use of threats with Maduro. He made it clear that the border controversy is not on the cards as this matter is to be settled through the World Court.