A more holistic view of the 6.5% increase

Dear Editor,

Your readers by now will be well aware of the recent 6.5% increase in public servants’ salaries; however, it is necessary to view this development within the broader context of measures undertaken by the government to enhance the well-being of various sectors within the public workforce.

It is heartening to hear about these significant boosts in income for such a wide range of public servants and members of the disciplined services in Guyana. This injection of $7.5 billion in disposable income into the economy, thanks to the 6.5% across-the-board retroactive salary increase, is substantial.

Moreover, extending the one-month tax-free bonus to 12,000 members of the disciplined services, including civilians of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for the first time, is a commendable move. This additional $1.5 billion injection into the disposable income of these workers not only recognises their contributions but also amplifies their financial well-being.

Editor, you would recall that our dedicated service men and women were stripped of this bonus under the previous APNU + AFC regime which now seeks to criticise the current Government.

While the 6.5% raise for public servants has rightfully garnered attention, it is crucial to consider this increment within the framework of the comprehensive efforts initiated since August 2020 to bolster the financial conditions of Guyanese citizens across different segments of the public sector.

The government’s commitment to improving disposable incomes commenced with a seven percent across-the-board increase in 2021, followed by an additional eight percent retroactive raise in 2022. These measures, taken in prior years, have significantly contributed to elevating the financial standing of public employees.

Moreover, recent announcements by President Irfaan Ali have further substantiated the administration’s dedication to addressing various sectors’ needs.

Notably, adjustments in salaries for graduate teachers, augmented Remote Areas Incentive (RAI) for hinterland teachers, and duty-free concessions for teachers holding substantive appointments as Senior Master/Mistress were announced earlier this year. We must not forget the adjustment to the salaries of disciplined services ranks and health sector workers.

These moves signify a targeted approach to ensure equitable benefits across different categories of public sector employees.

In addition, the upcoming $25,000 one-off bonus slated for payment in December 2023 will extend across public servants, teachers, disciplined services members, semi-autonomous agency staff, and public enterprise employees.

When examining the recent 6.5% increase for public servants, it’s essential to recognize it as part of a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing the financial well-being of various sectors within the public workforce. This holistic perspective is crucial to understanding the comprehensive measures undertaken by the government to uplift and support different categories of public employees.

Sincerely,

Brian Azore