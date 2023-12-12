Latest update December 13th, 2023 12:36 AM

Teen crushed while repairing truck at Matthews Ridge

Dec 12, 2023

Kaieteur News – An 18-year-old man met an untimely end on Tuesday when he was crushed by a truck he was repairing at Matthews Ridge, North West District.

Dead, Ronaldo Henry

Dead is Ronaldo Henry called ‘Greg.’

According to reports, Henry was working under a truck at Matthews Ridge around midday on Tuesday when the vehicle collapsed on him, pinning him in the process. He was rushed to the Pekera Hospital at the community where he succumbed to his injuries.

The young man’s relatives reported that earlier on Tuesday, Henry boarded the truck at Baramita; it was headed to Port Kaituma. At the time, it was transporting goods.

A relative of the teen noted that while en route to Port Kaituma, the vehicle broke down at Matthews Ridge. “He was underneath it fixing something when it fell on him,” a relative related.

He was picked up and taken to the hospital, however, several minutes later he died.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

