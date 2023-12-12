Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Stop Clock trial to get underway from opening West Indies vs England T20I

Dec 12, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – In its ongoing efforts to speed up the pace of play in international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a stop clock, on a trial basis, in Full Member Men’s ODI and T20I matches (approximately 59 fixtures) between December 2023 and April 2024.

The trial will start with the first T20I match between the West Indies and England on 12 December in Barbados.

The stop clock will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, meaning that the bowling team will need to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty being imposed against the fielding team.

The ICC has introduced a stop clock on a trial basis in Full Member Men’s ODI and T20I matches between December 2023 and April 2024 and will be in play during the Windies England Series.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket said: “We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket.

“The stop clock trial in white ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time.

“The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period.”

