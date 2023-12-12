Sir Shridath warns against false expectations from Pres. Ali, Maduro talks

Kaieteur News – Amid concerns over the scheduled meeting between President Irfaan Ali and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, revered Guyanese diplomat Sir Shridath Ramphal said that it is important that the limits of the talks in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are understood, while warning against false expectations.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sir Shridath said, for decades, CARICOM has been the most vocal and consistent supporter of Guyana with regard to the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy. He said never was that support more evident than when its Heads of Government held an emergency meeting in that context on 8 December 2023. “They did not falter. CARICOM Heads repeated where they stood on the most critical aspects of the current situation, namely: that they ‘firmly support (s) Guyana in pursuance of the resolution of its border controversy with Venezuela through the process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’. that they ‘urge Venezuela to respect the conservatory measures determined by the ICJ in its recent ruling until a final resolution’ and they reiterated CARICOM’s ‘commitment to the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace and the maintenance of international law’.”

Ramphal who is also Guyana’s co-agent in the border case before the International Court of Justice said it is in that context, and with perfect awareness that the Guyana-Venezuela matter is under consideration by the ICJ and that the Court’s proceedings cannot be compromised, that CARICOM Heads have called for an ‘appropriate’ dialogue between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela: to ensure ‘peaceful co-existence’, ‘the application and respect for international law’, and ‘the avoidance of the use or threats of force’.

“There was no call for any discussion on the Venezuelan controversy over the Essequibo region of Guyana. It is within those parameters that Guyana’s President has responded positively to the Region’s

call for an ‘appropriate’ dialogue with Venezuela’s President. Guyana has always urged Venezuela in the direction of peaceful coexistence. All Guyanese should bolster President Ali’s efforts in this regard.

If President Maduro responds in like manner, CARICOM’s efforts will have the reward of deference to not only regional but international norms of peace and security,” Ramphal’s statement concluded.

On Sunday President, Ali assured Guyanese that the nation’s position regarding Venezuela’s claims for the Essequibo region remains non-negotiable. During a live broadcast Sunday morning, President Ali outlined the steps that preceded his decision to hold talks with the Venezuelan leader. He made it clear that in the interest of regionalism, peace and stability, good neighbourly relations, and the coexistence of the two countries sharing a border, Guyana is always up for any action that would enhance relations.

Since the beginning, the Guyana government has constantly stated that there would be no compromise on the border controversy since it is currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for resolution. “Guyana is committed to peace and every action that will ensure that the region remains a region of peace and stability. We have a commitment to this region to work together to ensure the prosperity and stability of our region. We have said that we have no objections to any conversations with Venezuela with the aim of ensuring the peace and stability of our region,” the head of state posited.

CARICOM leaders held an emergency conference recently, where suggestions were made for a meeting with President Maduro to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves along with the President of Brazil, and representatives of CARICOM and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) will observe the discourse.

“They requested that I have a conversation with Venezuela. I made it very clear to them that we have no objections to a conversation,” the president highlighted. President Ali has already updated all relevant parties, including the respective legal practitioners, diplomatic allies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Leader of the Opposition. “We expect that good sense will prevail and the commitment to peace, stability, and the threat of disruption will cease. And I assure all Guyanese, investors, our development in all ten of the administrative regions and all three of our counties will continue unimpeded,” the Guyanese leader assured.