Norton wants agenda of Ali-Maduro meeting publicised

– hopeful talks would result in peace

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton on Monday expressed support for the decision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali to engage in talks with Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, but has called for the agenda of the meeting to be made public.

Maduro has recently picked a fight with Guyana over the mineral-rich Essequibo region. The dispute over the territory was settled in 1899 by an International Tribunal; however Venezuela has renewed its outrageous claims over this country’s sovereign territory which Guyana maintains must be settled through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). With the matter still pending before the World Court, the Venezuelan government has declared its intention to take control over the Essequibo region, issuing a suite of measures last week.

In light of the deepening tensions between the two states, Regional bodies have called on the Heads of States to meet this week in a bid to maintain peace. President Ali has since accepted that invitation. Norton told the National Assembly yesterday that President Ali briefed him on the meeting where he expressed his support for the dialogue with President Maduro. He said the Opposition has frequently voiced it support for bilateral talks with the country, however, these conversations should not involve the border controversy.

Norton explained that during the previous sitting of the National Assembly, a resolution was passed to support the government in the pursuit to ensure a peaceful and lawful resolution of the controversy before the ICJ and rejects the proposal to return to any form of dialogue with Venezuela on the controversy outside of the process before the court. The Opposition Leader pointed out that he fully supports the resolution and agrees to the engagement on the basis of quelling the ongoing conflict and ensuring peace.

To this end he noted, “Mr. Speaker, it is our sincere hope that the summit will result in peace…we support dialogue, we believe that there is a place for dialogue but like we said we hope at the end of this summit, there is movement in the direction of peace and the de-escalation of conflict but we do not compromise our position on the Guyana/ Venezuela territorial question.”

Further, the Opposition Leader said the political group believes the “clear agenda” of Thursday’s meeting with Maduro should be publicised ahead of the event.

According to him, “I believe it is in the interest of the people of Guyana, not the PPP, not the APNU/ AFC but the people of Guyana to have a clear agenda moving forward so that when we arrive for discussion there is little or no scope to bring anything in that isn’t part of it.”

Norton recalled that over the years, Venezuela made a number of attempts to address the border controversy in a format suitable to itself; however this was rejected and should continue to be rejected, as the outcome of the matter should be determined by the ICJ. On Sunday, President Ali accepted an invitation by Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves for dialogue with President Maduro. Guyana’s Head- of- State made it clear in his correspondence to Gonsalves, dated December 10, 2023 that the talks should be focused on peace, respect for international law and avoidance of threats.

The President said, “I will be there in answer to the call by colleague CARICOM Heads of Government on 9 December, 2023 for appropriate dialogue between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana to ensure peaceful coexistence, the application and respect for international law and the avoidance of the use or threats of force.” The talks between President Ali and Maduro is set to take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister in his letter to Guyana’s Head of State, dated December 9, 2023 informed, “The leaderships of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) consider that it is necessary and desirable to facilitate the convening of a meeting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., between the Presidents of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on matters consequential to the border controversy between these two great countries.”

Kaieteur News understands that President Maduro has also accepted the invitation for talks with Guyana. Meanwhile, President Ali in a subsequent address to the nation on Sunday, made it clear that there will be absolutely no compromise on the border controversy. The Head of State explained, “This matter is before the ICJ and that is where it shall be settled. There is no negotiation on this, there is no compromise on this…we have committed ourself to international law and that will not change.”