New water wells for Grove, Lima to cost $224M

Dec 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The residents of Grove on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) and Lima Sands on the Essequibo Coast will soon benefit from new water wells being drilled by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI).

These two wells are expected to be constructed and drilled to the tune of $224 million. This is according to information released by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

It was revealed that following the national bidding process for the projects, NPTAB has awarded a $108,763,250 contract to contractor S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. to construct and drill the well at Lima, and $115,973,000 contract was given to contractor Jemcorp Engineering & Imports to construct the structure at Grove.

This year the GWI was allocated some $17.7 billion from the national budget to facilitate the construction of wells, water treatment plants among other projects in a number of communities across the country. It was noted that the drilling of wells is part GWI’s programme to improve water coverage in coastal areas and increase it to 90 per cent by 2025.

