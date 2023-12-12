Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labourer’s attempted murder charge upgraded as victim dies 12 days after being stabbed

Dec 12, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Mortima Sanday a 27 year old labourer from Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam was on Monday remanded to prison for murder.

He appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh. Sandy was previously charged with attempted murder after stabbing Kern Wilson several times on November 24th, 2023. He had made his first appearance on November 28th, and was placed on $250,000 bail. The previous charge was withdrawn and the murder charge instituted after the victim died on December 6th, 2023, 12 days after the incident, in the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Murder accused Mortima Sandy (Photo credit Guyana Daily News)

Murder accused Mortima Sandy (Photo credit Guyana Daily News)

The prosecution also informed the court that they are awaiting an autopsy report of the deceased to complete their case file. The accused who was represented by Attorney-at-law Tuanna Hardy was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded. He will appear again before the court on January 17th, 2024. According to reports the men made a bet from which the stake was $5000, and Wilson would have won the bet. Sandy would have wanted his money back and ventured into the shop Wilson operates, where he picked up the money box which acted as a safe, and was said to have in excess of the bet stake.

Wilson then approached Sandy as he pulled out a knife dealing the now deceased several stabs about his body. The now deceased man was then taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery. Reportedly no one had realised that Wilson was stabbed.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Be thankful for the 4-slice pumpkin salary increase

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Goodwill Football Series’ kicks off today

KFC Goodwill Football Series’ kicks off today

Dec 12, 2023

– Teams briefing and gears distribution unfolded yesterday Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a straightforward team briefing and gear distribution session for the eight...
Read More
Stop Clock trial to get underway from opening West Indies vs England T20I

Stop Clock trial to get underway from opening...

Dec 12, 2023

Boxing Association President attends IBA Ordinary Congress in Dubai

Boxing Association President attends IBA Ordinary...

Dec 12, 2023

Timothy Thomas hat-trick sends Five-O into semi’s

Timothy Thomas hat-trick sends Five-O into...

Dec 12, 2023

GFF President Wayne Forde responds to Franklin Wilson’s comments in Kaieteur News

GFF President Wayne Forde responds to Franklin...

Dec 12, 2023

Harry cops second carting off all supplementary prizes

Harry cops second carting off all supplementary...

Dec 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]