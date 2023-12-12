Labourer’s attempted murder charge upgraded as victim dies 12 days after being stabbed

Kaieteur News – Mortima Sanday a 27 year old labourer from Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam was on Monday remanded to prison for murder.

He appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh. Sandy was previously charged with attempted murder after stabbing Kern Wilson several times on November 24th, 2023. He had made his first appearance on November 28th, and was placed on $250,000 bail. The previous charge was withdrawn and the murder charge instituted after the victim died on December 6th, 2023, 12 days after the incident, in the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The prosecution also informed the court that they are awaiting an autopsy report of the deceased to complete their case file. The accused who was represented by Attorney-at-law Tuanna Hardy was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded. He will appear again before the court on January 17th, 2024. According to reports the men made a bet from which the stake was $5000, and Wilson would have won the bet. Sandy would have wanted his money back and ventured into the shop Wilson operates, where he picked up the money box which acted as a safe, and was said to have in excess of the bet stake.

Wilson then approached Sandy as he pulled out a knife dealing the now deceased several stabs about his body. The now deceased man was then taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery. Reportedly no one had realised that Wilson was stabbed.