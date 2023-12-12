Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

KOSMOS closes doors

Dec 12, 2023 News

– cites disagreement with MovieTowne management

Kaieteur News – Popular restaurant and bar, KOSMOS, located at the MovieTowne mall announced on Monday that this month is its last at the facility.

In a notice on its Facebook page, KOSMOS said: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you that December is our last month at MovieTowne Guyana. Before anything else, we think it is important to recognise and celebrate your patronage, without which KOSMOS Grill and Lounge would not have been possible,” the notice read.

KOSMOS said that it represented not just a significant financial investment but an emotional one as well. “Unfortunately, it was – we believe – an investment that MovieTowne Guyana’s management has not given due consideration to, despite KOSMOS being one of their flagship clients. What was already a difficult relationship was exacerbated with the construction of the mall’s latest venture, one that has directly negatively impacted upon our business for months,” KOSMOS said.

According to the business, all reasonable attempts to come to a resolution with management have been met with indifference, “and so we have been forced to close our doors. We have no immediate plans to open at another location. We want to, once again, express tremendous gratitude for your time with us – through a global pandemic; through heightened political tension; and, most impactful of all, the untimely and tragic passing of our co-founder, Dillon DeRamos. Because of you, KOSMOS, in its relatively short time in operation, became a household name in Guyana, and a completely homemade success story.

As we say goodbye, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Abi DeRamos and the Management of KOSMOS,” the notice concluded.

