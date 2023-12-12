KFC Goodwill Football Series’ kicks off today

– Teams briefing and gears distribution unfolded yesterday

Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a straightforward team briefing and gear distribution session for the eight teams participating in the 2023 KFC Goodwill International Schools Football Series, set to commence today at Queen’s College ground. The fixture lineup and gear allocation took place at the KFC Vlissengen Road branch.

The primary aim of this gear distribution initiative is to ensure all participating teams, whether local or international, are well-equipped and primed for the upcoming football series. The goal is to provide the necessary gear and equipment, fostering fair play and optimizing performance during the tournament.

Among the eight schools involved, including five local teams, those present at the presentation were St Ignatius, DC Caesar Fox Secondary (Waramodang), Chase’s Academic Foundation, Carmel Secondary, and Bartica. Confirmation was received for the arrival of St Benedict’s College from Trinidad and Tobago, while Clarendon College from Jamaica and VMO-4 were anticipated to arrive today ahead of the competition kickoff.

Pamela Manasseh, KFC Marketing Manager, extended a warm welcome to the participating teams during the briefing. She expressed KFC’s immense gratitude for being a part of this event and wished all the teams the best for this year’s competition. She also emphasized the KFC brand’s commitment to motivating and supporting youth while exposing them to significant opportunities.

Closing the briefing, Petra Secretary Jackie Boodie highlighted that this year’s series is poised to be not just the largest but also a thrilling showcase of talent among the champions of the Caribbean. The tournament commenced at 12:30 pm with four exciting matches.

The opening game features a clash between Chase Academy and St Ignatius Secondary, followed by Jamaica’s Clarendon College against Bartica Secondary at QC ground. Simultaneously, the other two matches were scheduled at the Ministry of Education ground, with Trinidad’s St Benedict’s College facing VMO-4 and the final match between Carmel Secondary and Waramodang Secondary starting at 6:00 pm.