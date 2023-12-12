Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. dips into contingency fund for $1.9B to pay for GuySuCo operations, security charges

Dec 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh on Monday presented Financial Paper Number 4 to the National Assembly, which caters for $1,899,647,334 Contingency Fund advances for the period October 1, to December 31, 2023.

The Financial Paper catered for advances for various agencies, including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Home Affairs, Agriculture and Education. The advance delineates $1,867,917,334 for current expenses and $31,730,000 for capital expenses.

According to the document, the bulk of the allocation—$785,808,944—was used for heightened security charges across 14 government facilities in regions One, Two, Six, and Nine.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh

The government also gave account for $643,690,000 which was used for Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) for operational costs.  It should be noted that in August, the National Assembly approved $1.5 billion for GUYSUCO, specifically to revitalise various estates, and reopen the Rose Hall estate.

Additional allocations encompass $382,418,390 for contributions to the Regional Security System (RSS), $20,000,000 for hosting the Annual Caribbean Examination Council governance meeting and regional awards ceremony and $24,000,000 for fuel and lubricants for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Be thankful for the 4-slice pumpkin salary increase

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KFC Goodwill Football Series’ kicks off today

KFC Goodwill Football Series’ kicks off today

Dec 12, 2023

– Teams briefing and gears distribution unfolded yesterday Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a straightforward team briefing and gear distribution session for the eight...
Read More
Stop Clock trial to get underway from opening West Indies vs England T20I

Stop Clock trial to get underway from opening...

Dec 12, 2023

Boxing Association President attends IBA Ordinary Congress in Dubai

Boxing Association President attends IBA Ordinary...

Dec 12, 2023

Timothy Thomas hat-trick sends Five-O into semi’s

Timothy Thomas hat-trick sends Five-O into...

Dec 12, 2023

GFF President Wayne Forde responds to Franklin Wilson’s comments in Kaieteur News

GFF President Wayne Forde responds to Franklin...

Dec 12, 2023

Harry cops second carting off all supplementary prizes

Harry cops second carting off all supplementary...

Dec 12, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]