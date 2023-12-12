Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Ganja found in imported bed sheets at McKenzie Post Office

Dec 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Monday said its Customs and Law Enforcement Officers seized 24 packs of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis sativa at the McKenzie Post Office, Region 10.

In a release, GRA stated that the packs were found concealed between several bed sheets imported in a parcel from the United States of America. The agency noted that the consignee of the parcel when confronted about the items found ran away.

GRA said that the suspected illicit items were handed over to the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for further investigations and possible prosecution. “With the observation of the alarming trend of the smuggling of prohibited and restrictive items (firearms, drugs etc.) through personal consignments, the Authority once again advises all such persons dealing, or in contemplation of such activities to cease and desist there from,” GRA related.

The agency also urged citizens to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality.

