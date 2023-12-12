Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Female Prison Officer arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja into NA Prison

Dec 12, 2023

Kaieteur News – A female prison officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison was nabbed with narcotics in a water bottle she intended to smuggle into the prison on December 9, 2023.

Police reported that on December 9, 2023, at the main gate of the New Amsterdam Prison, whilst on duty, at about 07:30hrs, a female prison officer saw her female colleague entering the compound through the front gate with a green water bottle in her hands.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) specifies that a search would be conducted on all officers entering the compound. As a result, the female officer searched her colleague but nothing was found. The officer then carried out a search of the water bottle that she was holding. Inside the water bottle was a transparent taped package containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

Notably the officer contacted her supervisor after which a further search was carried out, in her presence, on her motor car PZZ 1197. On the floor behind the driver’s seat, a black plastic bag containing two transparent parcels wrapped with tape was found. An examination was carried out on the parcels, and it was observed that a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found.

The Police was summoned and the parcels of suspected marijuana were handed over, which, when weighed, amounted to 289 grams. The water bottle was also handed over to the Police.

The female Prison Officer was arrested and escorted to the Central Police Station where a video interview was conducted with the arrested officer.

The female officer remains in custody.

