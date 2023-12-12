Boxing Association President attends IBA Ordinary Congress in Dubai

Latest update December 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Boxing Association President, Steve Ninvalle, attended the International Boxing Association (IBA) (formerly AIBA) hosted Ordinary Congress in Dubai on Saturday December 9th. He along with a number of heads of boxing associations around the Caribbean and world were part of the gathering.  At the event, IBA President Umar Kremlev announced, inter alia, that 2024 has been declared the Year of the Americas.

In the photograph, Steve Ninvalle (second from right) is joined by St. Lucia’s David 'Shakes' Christopher, Neil Roberts (left) of Grenada and Shawn Blair of St. Maarten.

Ninvalle was one of several Caribbean presidents to attend and offer recommendations at the Congress.  Among the others joining Ninvalle were St. Lucia Boxing Association president David ‘Shakes’ Christopher, Neil Roberts president of the Boxing Association of Grenada and Shawn Blair, president of the St. Maarten Boxing Association, Len Mussington of Antigua, Vincent Strachan of Bahamas, Nigel Nedd of Aruba and Pierrie Eddy of Haiti.

Ninvalle noted, that boxing remains in good hands under the leadership of Umar Kremlev, who announced at the Congress, increased funding for the World Championship and welcomed back to the IBA fold the boxing Association of Switzerland.

