19,000 registered Venezuelans migrants in Guyana – Minister Benn

Kaieteur News – There are approximately 19,000 Venezuelan migrants registered in the Ministry of Home Affairs’ database, subject minister Robeson Benn revealed on Monday.

Benn was at the time speaking at the 69th Sitting of the National Assembly held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Lilendaal where he responded to questions posed by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

Sarabo-Halley raised questions about the influx of Venezuelan migrants and Government’s ability to record and track the migrants given the rising tensions between Guyana and the Spanish-speaking country over the territorial controversy for rights to Essequibo region.

As such, the Opposition MP asked the Minister to inform the House of the number of registered Venezuelan migrants in Region Nine as of June 16, 2023, and in the other Regions as of July 11, 2023.

Sarabo –Halley also asked the Minister to tell the House whether there is a process to determine if any of the migrants have military background.

In response, Minister Benn said, “In Region Nine, there are 1348 persons; in Region One – 7671 persons; Region Two – there are 3255; in Region Three – there are 1114 registered migrants, in Region Four: 1215; Region Seven: 4099 and in Region Eight: 80.”

However, in response to the question about the background of the registered persons, the Minister could not give a direct answer.

“Persons come to Guyana with different backgrounds and in a general sense, you wouldn’t be able to say for each one of them, who might have had a background in military or policing services… but if they are a few, we have some information, I can say that some checks have been made, some persons who have been made aware would have come into the country,” Benn explained.

Sarrabo-Halley nonetheless enquired whether the Ministry has a mechanism for screening migrants to determine whether they have any military background at all.

“…The question of military background, I think I have answered that question,” he said.

Opposition MP Juretha Fernandes then followed up with a question about Indigenous migrant population from Venezuelan.

“Can the honourable Minister say what the Government policy is when it comes to documenting Indigenous Venezuelans that living within Guyana at the moment?”

Benn noted that he doesn’t have the specific number but the Government has noted the movement of some Warraus, particularly in Region Nine.

He explained that persons are registered when they enter but the authorities do not track them to know where they settle.

The Minister said that he could not say how many Venezuelans are in the other regions including Regions 10, Five and Six.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton then queried whether the Minister could say whether in light of the present circumstance if the Ministry is considering any action to ensure that Venezuelans are not in “heavy numbers” in the Essequibo.

In response Benn said, “I’m not sure what heavy numbers are but there are Venezuelans and children of Guyanese who are Venezuelans in the Essequibo and so other than certain other measures we have taken to identify people, who they are and where they are. The procedures are being followed. We have upped the identification of the communities and the actors or persons in the communities who we presume to be Venezuelans but are actually descendants of Guyanese…”

Notwithstanding, the Home Affairs Minister said that government has been encouraging unregistered and undocumented persons to get registered.

He explained that: “We have…to a certain extent…through the Ministry itself, identified and set up little patrol groups which are set to identify the people and direct them to areas where they can be properly documented.”