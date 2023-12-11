Unwavering support

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – The United States has pledged its ‘unwavering support’ to Guyana. It is pleasing to the ear, but some substance that confirms those words would go a long way in building the confidence of Guyanese. America is Guyana’s pivotal ally in this time of dire escalations of threats, and indications of Venezuelan determination to deliver on their villainous plans.

The Government of Guyana has made appealing and leaning on the international community the first legion of its thrusts to stave off the developments flying out of the Venezuelan capital and its leadership. President Maduro has shown his hand openly, made his objectives crystal clear: “Essequibo belongs to Venezuela as a matter of sacred birthright”. Like hell it is, and from that Guyana must not back away. A peaceful resolution would be the best of situations, but our neighbours seem bent on actions that have no foundation in history or law. When men back themselves into places from which there is no escape, they then resort to desperate measures to save themselves. This is where President Maduro has barricaded himself, and from there plots his moves, pieces together his mad visions. There was a man who used to do just that in the Bavarian Alps, only to break himself and the people of his country into pieces.

It is in this context that America has pledged its ‘unwavering support.’ Whatever prompts that kind of support, it is welcomed. But the support has to be seen and heard to be believed, to offer the type of comfort for which Guyanese leaders have worked so tirelessly. For better or worse, Guyana has tied bundles with a range of American interests, which all local leaders have gone on record to say must be honoured, and that they will honour. The strength of American reciprocity must put be on the table for all Guyanese to see, Venezuela to be alerted, and the world to be engaged. It must be forthcoming in a hurry, and in the most tangible terms. America’s own interests are involved, for there is nothing that more enrages President Maduro than to sit on the sidelines and read reports of what is going on in Guyana. That is, how this country’s natural resources wealth is explored and extracted, and how much the Americans are involved.

Americans operate in Guyana’s seas, on its land, and in increasing numbers. There is clear visibility here on how much America’s interests are intimately intertwined with those of Guyana. It is encouraging, therefore, to note that Guyana’s appeal to the United Nations Security Council has been given the highest urgency and fast tracked. It would be surprising if the weight of American clout and sponsorship were not fully at work in such a development. Unwavering support can take many forms, and be backed by the might of American muscle. This is the reality of tiny Guyana, limited Guyana, and a vulnerable Guyana.

It is vital that Guyanese leaders and citizens recognize our limitations, and also that all know who our first friends are, regardless of how unhelpful they may appear at times. We must be further cognizant that powers such as America have strategic interests as their first priorities, and friendships only feature as a secondary consideration. Small and weak nations, like Guyana, have to be wise in their choices, careful in their calculations. America is Guyana’s bodyguard, and that should not be forgotten. Guyanese must also remember that in America’s hands resides the influence to move other powerful nations to go along with it. This can only be to this country’s benefit in the face of Maduro’s ambitions, and Venezuelan aggressions.

Guyana needs America by its side, and to have its back. Unwavering support means that it is there in the totality of its vigor, the reach of its many tentacles of power. Guyanese must appreciate that ‘unwavering support’ is not cheap, and the quid pro quo can be steep. Great economic prices have already been paid, and it is likely that there will be more that is in the making. The condition of Guyana is known, it is important, therefore, that the national positions are founded on what is constructive, defensive, and productive for all Guyanese.