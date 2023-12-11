Two dead, several injured in Friendship accident

Kaieteur News – The driver and a passenger of a Route 42 minibus died on Sunday morning after the vehicle toppled along the Friendship, East Bank Demerara public road when the driver attempted to overtake a line of traffic while heading to the city.

Dead is Keon Chandos Edwards called ‘Junior Proctor’ and ‘Mad Dog,’ of Lot 660 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/ Linden Highway and passenger Alvin Jones, 51, of Lot 4287 Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Eight other persons, who were passengers in the minibus and most of whom live at Kuru Kururu, sustained injuries following the accident.

According to the police, one other passenger, a male whose particulars are unknown, was picked up in an unconscious condition, was seen, and examined by a doctor at Diamond Hospital; he was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment as his condition was regarded as critical.

The police said the accident involved Edwards’ minibus and two cars. Around 08:30 hrs on Sunday, Edwards was driving his minibus, bearing registration BYY7440, along the Friendship public road in a northerly direction at a fast rate when he overtook a line of traffic.

The driver swerved west into the western lane and collided with motor car bearing registration PAD 3102, pushing same into the rear of another motor car, PXX 5169.

The minibus moved ahead and further collided with the front right bumper of motor car, PXX 5169 and as a result of the collisions, Edwards lost control of the minibus which turned turtle several times and passengers were flung out of the vehicle.

The minibus then came to a halt on the western parapet of the road with extensive damages.

In video recordings seen by this publication, the passengers moaned in pain while some lay motionless on the parapet as police arrived at the scene and summoned assistance from emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Edwards and Jones were pronounced dead at the scene by the EMTs.

The injured passengers were picked up in conscious and unconscious conditions, and taken to the Diamond Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.