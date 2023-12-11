This country in good hands

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I refer to a letter penned by Mr. Hamilton Green in the media dated 11th August captioned, ‘No one really knows how these billions of dollars are gobbled up by GuySuco’ and it behooves me to reply since the Elder boldly threw the gauntlet thus, ‘On behalf of many concerned citizens, I will offer a public apology to the Minister and Board of Directors if the industry makes this 60,000 tons of sugar as stated by the Hon. Minister in Parliament this week.’

Undoubtedly, the words of an Elder bore a high degree of persuasive influence since his words are deemed to be the truth based on credible evidences. But in this case it was just a wild speculation, more malicious than of any substance.

At this point in time, the corporation has produced 60,106 tons of sugar, and the ‘public apology’ promised by Mr. Green is in order and should be made with haste. This nation has suffered immensely from the lies and deceit being peddled by the Opposition and a few of its sympathizers. Only recently the Opposition made a wild claim of chicken being smuggled into the country, another wild claim debunked by the Ministry of Agriculture.

This country is in good hands under the leadership of Dr. Irfaan Ali and so is the Guyana Sugar Corporation under the astute and competent leadership Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sasenarine Singh, who has defied the prognostication of the naysayers and has delivered beyond expectation which would include the rehabilitation of the Rose Hall Estate. Green and his cohorts can only destroy, they cannot build.

In conclusion, let me say this, I am of the firm belief that GuyScuo will achieve viability and will surmount all odds in so doing.

Congratulations GuySuco.

Yours sincerely,

Angelita Karran