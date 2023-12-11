This country in good hands

Latest update December 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 11, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – I refer to a letter penned by Mr. Hamilton Green in the media dated 11th August captioned, ‘No one really knows how these billions of dollars are gobbled up by GuySuco’ and it behooves me to reply since the Elder boldly threw the gauntlet thus, ‘On behalf of many concerned citizens, I will offer a public apology to the Minister and Board of Directors if the industry makes this 60,000 tons of sugar as stated by the Hon. Minister in Parliament this week.’
Undoubtedly, the words of an Elder bore a high degree of persuasive influence since his words are deemed to be the truth based on credible evidences. But in this case it was just a wild speculation, more malicious than of any substance.
At this point in time, the corporation has produced 60,106 tons of sugar, and the ‘public apology’ promised by Mr. Green is in order and should be made with haste. This nation has suffered immensely from the lies and deceit being peddled by the Opposition and a few of its sympathizers. Only recently the Opposition made a wild claim of chicken being smuggled into the country, another wild claim debunked by the Ministry of Agriculture.
This country is in good hands under the leadership of Dr. Irfaan Ali and so is the Guyana Sugar Corporation under the astute and competent leadership Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sasenarine Singh, who has defied the prognostication of the naysayers and has delivered beyond expectation which would include the rehabilitation of the Rose Hall Estate. Green and his cohorts can only destroy, they cannot build.
In conclusion, let me say this, I am of the firm belief that GuyScuo will achieve viability and will surmount all odds in so doing.
Congratulations GuySuco.
Yours sincerely,
Angelita Karran
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 11, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Top brass officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), continued their logistical inspections in Guyana, this time at the Guyana...
Dec 11, 2023
Dec 11, 2023
Dec 11, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Ravi Dev has published a shocker – calling for the establishment of a US military... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]