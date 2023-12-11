Joint operations, training programmes to continue as Guyana prepares to defend territorial integrity- President Ali

Kaieteur News – President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Sunday said collaborative efforts with the country’s allies will continue, as Guyana remains committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and sovereignty is never compromised.

The Head of State in an address to the nation, ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, said he was proud of the level of partnership with Guyana’s allies, signaling that these relationships will continue to be strengthened.

According to him, “There are a number of activities that are planned, there are a number of activities that are scheduled and these activities, these training programmes, these exchanging programmes will continue as planned.”

The President added, “We expect good sense to prevail and the commitment to peace, stability, the threat of destruction will cease and I assure all Guyanese, and all our investors, our development in all 10 of our administration regions, all three of our counties, will continue unimpeded.”

He said collaboration and cooperation will continue in the areas of social, developmental and defence cooperation. “Our training exchange programme will continue as planned, our joint operations will continue as planned as we strengthen every system in our country as we work towards ensuring Guyana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is never compromised,” Ali noted.

He said while Guyana is engaged in these activities, it is hopeful that the region will remain a zone of peace in which each country can co-exist in accordance with international laws and principles and more so in respect of each other, without the threat of force or use of force.

The Head-of-State said, “I assure all Guyanese that I will do everything to ensure the peaceful defence and protection of all of our country, the peaceful defence and protection of our borders in ensuring that like Demerara and Berbice, the development, security, peace and advancement of Essequibo is never compromised.”

Last week, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces said the GDF remains on high alert following Venezuela’s latest announcements of measures that would be taken following its December 3 referendum.

Though 89 percent of the voting population turned its back on President Nicholas Maduro’s referendum to annex the Essequibo region on December 3, he has gone ahead with the appointment of a temporary government structure for the mineral rich area.

What is worse is that Maduro has instructed his authorities to create two companies that would issue licences. He has also issued a three month deadline for companies to exit the territory.

Significantly, Ali said the Guyana Defence Force has engaged its military counterparts, including the US Southern Command. The U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is one of 11 unified Combatant Commands (COCOMs) in the US Department of Defense. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in its assigned Area of Responsibility which includes: Central and South America.