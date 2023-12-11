If not the ongoing controversy, what is to be discussed?

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The swiftness of agreeing to meet with his Venezuelan adversary following on the heels of the call by CARICOM is not only amazing but troubling.

The Venezuela President had call for a meeting, but this was rebuffed Now all of a sudden a meeting is being brokered by the leader of s small CARICOM state and Guyana, it seems is blindfolded into attending.

What are the parameters of this meeting and agenda barring discussions on the ongoing controversy? Just what are the stated objectives and collective, expected outcomes?

Going into a meeting of this nature where national issues are at stake demands a national consensus and response.

It has to be asked why is SVG taking the lead in this meeting of adversaries? Was this advocated by CARICOM, a small state in the forefront, trying to broker and mediate , the continuation of the zone of peace?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed