Guyana, UAE to extend cooperation in energy, technology, other areas

Kaieteur News – Guyana and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have solidified their collaboration across various sectors.

The agreement, spanning food security, energy, technology, capacity building, and cultural exchanges, was reached following a meeting between President Irfaan Ali and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, at the Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai.

Commending Guyana’s strides in sustainable development and green strategy, the UAE leader underscored that country’s commitment to global climate action through the COP28’s presidency. Both nations committed to reinforcing bilateral partnerships, with a focus on socio-economic and cultural development.

Recognizing the diplomatic ties dating back to 1995, the leaders highlighted the significance of opening embassies in each other’s countries. To this end, a key announcement emerged as the two nations agreed to establish a UAE embassy in Guyana, signifying their joint commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Economic relations flourished in 2022, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching US$826 million, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

High-level visits, such as those by His Highness, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy in 2023 were acknowledged as crucial in enhancing diplomatic ties.

Moreover, it was announced that the UAE committed US$500,000 to construct a school for children in Guyana. President Ali expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reiterated both nations’ dedication to mutual prosperity and well-being.

This strategic partnership marks a significant chapter in the ongoing growth of diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between Guyana and the UAE.