De-escalation of tensions the ultimate goal of historic ‘face-to-face’ meeting between Pres. Ali and Maduro

Borderline Facts Pt. 11

“It is better for people in conflict to be talking” – Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

Kaieteur News – Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves recently offered a resounding substantiation of the importance of dialogue ahead of planned talks between Guyana and Venezuela. “It is better for people in conflict to be talking,” stated Dr. Gonsalves.

This perspective is especially relevant against the backdrop of the longstanding territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, which has amplified in recent months.

“The fact of the matter is this, our region [of Latin America and the Caribbean] has been and is a zone of peace, and we’d like to keep it like this,” Gonsalves reasoned.

His concern extends beyond the immediate parties, recognizing that conflict can reach unwanted boiling points, leading to far-reaching negative impacts, even in the most remote villages of the Caribbean.

Led by this reasoning, Prime Minister Gonsalves has requested a meeting in representation of the leaderships of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) between the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela on matters consequential to the border controversy.

The meeting is expected to be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. Dr. Gonsalves is the Pro-Tempore President of CELAC and has invited President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to participate in the engagement. Dr. Gonsalves believes this meeting is critical to achieving one common goal: De-escalating tensions, even as both parties maintain their independent positions.

On the heels of these talks for peace, Dr. Gonsalves stressed the need for maturity, wisdom, understanding, and respect as essential qualities in any meaningful diplomatic engagement. “We have to be mature, we have to be wise, we have to be understanding, we have to be respectful of everyone,” he said at a press conference on Saturday.

Furthermore, Dr. Gonsalves has cautioned against the allure of quick fixes in a world accustomed to instant solutions. He noted that real-life conflicts require more than immediate resolutions, calling for patience and perseverance. “Life, living and production don’t go like that,” he said, while encouraging a measured, thoughtful approach to conflict resolution.

As citizens await the outcome of these talks, do bear in mind that President Dr. Irfaan Ali has stressed that Guyana is adhering to the process at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has affirmed that it has the jurisdiction to settle the question of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Dr. Ali has also affirmed that the controversy is not up for debate.