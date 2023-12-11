Banks DIH Limited comes big for Berbice football

Returns with GT Beer Football competition as teams and fixtures released

Kaieteur Sports – Banks DIH Limited, Berbice Branch, through its Berbice Branch manager Mr Nandram Basdeo has rolled out a number of sporting and community activities for residents of the area.

Top on the agenda is the return of the much anticipated GT Beer 8-a-side Knockout Football tournament. This competition, which was held before, is now back with a bang.

It was expected to begin over the weekend at the All Saints Presbyterian Church ground, Princess Elizabeth road, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Some 16 teams are down to participate. Teams are drawn from East and West Berbice, East Coast and East Bank Demerara.

The competition, which is organised by Candy Boss and Antics, will be played every Friday and Sunday with double header action. The final is set for December 30th at the same venue.

Among the teams slated to participate are Monedderlust, Fyrish Black Sharks, Rosignol FC, Hopetown FC, Mahaica FC, Golden Grove FC, Airy Hall, East Bank Gunners, Police FC, Orealla/ Canje, Dynamic FC, Hearts of Oak, Para dice FC, NA United FC, Cougars FC and Ithaca FC.

Over $1,000,000 in cash, trophies and other incentives are at stake.

Special GT Beer offers will be available throughout the various nights of the competition. Action starts at 6:00 pm each night.

A number of other sponsors have joined Banks DIH to be a part of the competition.

According to Berbice Sales Manager, Nandram Basdeo, the initiative is part of Banks DIH way of giving back to the community from where its garners its support. (Samuel Whyte)