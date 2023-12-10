West Indies clinch series 2 – 1 to end 25-year drought

England Tour of the West Indies 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday, the Kensington Oval in Barbados witnessed another thrilling One Day International between the West Indies and England that ultimately led to a 2 – 1 series win for the home team, despite numerous threats of rain during the day/night contest.

The series win has broken a 25-year series victory drought in the ODI format for the West Indies against this opposition.

West Indies reached 191 – 6 to claim a 4-wicket triumph after a revised Duckworth/Lewis target of 188 from 34 overs was set for victory. Rainfall before the match resulted in the first reduction of overs to 43 per side, however, following another lengthy rain delay, England’s overs were reduced to 40, which allowed them to reach 206 – 9.

Before Windies’ innings began, the revised target was set. Their chase commenced with the quick loss of Brandon King (1) with the score on 2 in the second over. Alick Athanaze (45) and Keacy Carty (50) did well to propel Windies after the opposition struck and added 76 for the second wicket partnership.

Athanaze was the second to fall while the skipper, Shai Hope (15), was the third England breakthrough with the score on 99. Shimron Hetmyer (12) and Sherfane Rutherford (3) followed cheaply then the well set Carty lost his wicket as the score ticked over to 135 – 6.

Needing 53 from 50 for victory, the pair of Romario Shepherd and debutant, Matthew Forde, dug deep and tipped the equation in their favour with positive stroke play.

Shepherd’s onslaught of 41* from 28 deliveries and Forde’s key innings of 13* from 16 was just what was needed to get them over the line.

For England, Will Jacks claimed 3 – 22 from 7 overs, Gus Atkinson had 2 – 58 while Rehan Ahmed ended with 1 – 37.

Earlier in the day, the debutant fast bowler, Forde, put forth a magnificent performance with the ball in a spell of 3 – 29 from eight overs, which led the bowling attack. Forde removed both openers, Phil Salt (4) and Jacks (17), along with the number three batter, Zak Crawley, for a duck.

While Ben Duckett (71) was defiant with a half century for England, Forde was supported by the vice-captain, Alzarri Joseph, who claimed 3 – 61 from his eight overs and Shepherd with 2 – 50 from his allotted overs.

Joseph was responsible for the other wicket to fall with an effective bit of fielding off his own bowling, which caught Harry Brook (1) short of his crease with a direct throw to negate the quick singe attempt.

Liam Livingstone (45) was the other significant contributor with the bat as late unbeaten flurries from Atkinson (20) and Matthew Potts (15) gave England some fight in the closing overs.