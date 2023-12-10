Venezuelan stamps used in the 90s clearly show it accepted Essequibo as part of Guyana

Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – When the Arbitral Award was handed down in 1899, giving Guyana control over the Essequibo Region, Venezuela did not object. As noted in a previous instalment, the Venezuelan government celebrated the award. It was that very instrument that allowed Venezuela to secure control over the mouth of the Orinoco as well as the Orinoco Basin. That was their sole aim at the time.
As part of their jubilation, which lasted for over 60 years, Venezuelan authorities sent into circulation, several stamps for the world to know the landmass it acquired.
Interestingly, these stamps also proudly displayed the Essequibo Region being within Guyana’s territorial boundaries.
In this edition of Borderline Facts, we present two of the stamps that were used in the 90s.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
