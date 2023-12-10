Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Venezuelan stamps used in the 90s clearly show it accepted Essequibo as part of Guyana

Dec 10, 2023 News

Borderline Facts Pt. 10

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – When the Arbitral Award was handed down in 1899, giving Guyana control over the Essequibo Region, Venezuela did not object. As noted in a previous instalment, the Venezuelan government celebrated the award. It was that very instrument that allowed Venezuela to secure control over the mouth of the Orinoco as well as the Orinoco Basin. That was their sole aim at the time.

As part of their jubilation, which lasted for over 60 years, Venezuelan authorities sent into circulation, several stamps for the world to know the landmass it acquired.

Interestingly, these stamps also proudly displayed the Essequibo Region being within Guyana’s territorial boundaries.

In this edition of Borderline Facts, we present two of the stamps that were used in the 90s.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marian Academy captures maiden Pee-Wee U11 Girls title

Marian Academy captures maiden Pee-Wee U11 Girls title

Dec 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The thrilling culmination of the 2023 Petra/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football tournament reached its zenith yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, marked by a...
Read More
West Indies clinch series 2 – 1 to end 25-year drought

West Indies clinch series 2 – 1 to end 25-year...

Dec 10, 2023

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2 results

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2...

Dec 10, 2023

Cropper, Tain and Fyrish to vie  for Berbice’s Future Warriors Tapeball title

Cropper, Tain and Fyrish to vie  for...

Dec 10, 2023

GFF signs MoU with BWS for ‘Blue Water Shipping Stadium’ at D’Urban Park

GFF signs MoU with BWS for ‘Blue Water Shipping...

Dec 10, 2023

CWI pays tribute to Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts

CWI pays tribute to Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts

Dec 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]