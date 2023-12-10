Tips for good measure this holiday season

Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2023 Features / Columnists, GNBS, News, Waterfalls Magazine
Waterfalls Magazine – The Christmas season is closely associated with delicious food, fruits and other goodies for children and adults alike, as families gather to celebrate the holidays. To make the long list of dishes that satisfy the taste buds of each family member, many persons have commenced shopping for their ingredients at shops, supermarkets and markets countrywide. As the National Measurement Institute (NMI), the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is encouraging consumers to purchase from businesses using verified scales and other measuring instruments.
The measuring instruments used in trade are verified twice annually by the GNBS in accordance with the 1981 Weights and Measures Act, to ensure accuracy. To date, the Bureau’s Legal Metrology Inspectors have verified 2,102 electronic scales, 3,860 equal arm scales and 11,455 masses. Verification exercises were conducted at shops and markets across the country in the first and third quarters of 2023.
Verified measuring instruments are affixed with a blue and yellow seal which is signed and dated by GNBS Inspectors. Seals are placed on the front of the instruments to be visible to consumers when purchasing groceries and other weighed or measured items.
In addition to purchasing from users of verified measuring instruments, consumers have meaningful roles to play which would guarantee that they are not given short weights and measures. These include:
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The thrilling culmination of the 2023 Petra/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football tournament reached its zenith yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, marked by a...
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyanese quartet of Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Sherfane Rutherford... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]