Third Guyana Energy Conference billed for February 19 – 22

Kaieteur News – Guyana will host its third annual Energy Conference, rebranded to the ‘Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo’ between February 19 and 22, 2024. Next year’s event is themed ‘Fuelling Transformation and Modernization’.

The upcoming event, billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown will feature an impressive lineup of industry experts, policymakers and foreign officials who will offer insights as keynote speakers and through their participation in several panel discussions.

Minister of Industry, Energy, and Technology of Newfoundland, Andrew Parsons has been confirmed as a guest speaker for the four-day conference.

Parsons has represented the district of Burgeo – La Poile since 2011. A lifelong resident of Channel-Port aux Basques and a trained lawyer who was called to the Newfoundland and Labrador bar in 2005. Mr. Parsons practised law in the region before entering provincial politics. He previously served as the Opposition House Leader and the opposition critic for Justice, Health and Community Services, and other key portfolios.

On August 19, 2020, he was sworn in as Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology and Attorney General.

Minister Parsons will share insights and expertise on sustainability and diversification, offering a valuable perspective on the global energy landscape.

He will be joined by President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis along with several others to be announced at a later date.

The session featuring Minister Parsons will delve into the critical aspects of sustainable energy practices and the importance of diversifying energy sources for long-term resilience. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the strategies and initiatives that Newfoundland has undertaken to achieve sustainability goals.

The Secretariat also aims to broaden its platform to include focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information and communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

Guyana’s first Energy Conference and Expo was held in 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown between February 15 and 18 under the theme “Powering the Future”. The event brought together regional leaders such as Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It also saw the participation of energy giants such as ExxonMobil and several others.