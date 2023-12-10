Survivors of GDF helicopter crash in ‘good spirits’

Kaieteur News – The two survivors of the horrific Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash which occurred on Wednesday reportedly suffered no major injuries and are in “good spirits.”

This is according to GDF’s Medical Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Langhorne who provided an update on the two survivors’ condition during a press conference on Saturday at Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News had reported that the GDF Bell412 helicopter, bearing registration 8R-AYA, which disappeared on Wednesday just before noon between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven, crashed in the jungle, killing five of the seven occupants onboard the aircraft.

Those who perished are: the pilot-in-command, veteran aviator Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton.

Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford, a pilot on board the aircraft, and Corporal Dwayne Johnson survived the crash.

Providing the update yesterday, Lieutenant Colonel Langhorne said, “I am happy to report there was no injury of significance. They [survivors] are all in good general condition. I had a visit this morning and by then they were able to be fully examined, and I had a talk with them and they are all in good spirit, their families are alongside them, supporting them.”

In his brief remarks at the press conference, the GDF Medical Officer stated that on Thursday, the medical team was inserted in the general area of operation where they set up a staging area at the Blake Slater airstrip in the Cuyuni. He said he was part of the medical team which also comprised two other GDF doctors and three medics.

He shared that upon the arrival at the location, two of their Special Forces Medics were inserted into the area closest to the crash site. He said bad weather which hampered the extraction of the survivors and the deceased, resulted in the medical team spending the night on the ground with them.

Langhorne noted that the medical team at the site was able to provide a real time update as it relates to the health status of the survivors, and that first aid and all other general support to the survivors were provided.

“On Friday, we were able to extract the survivors and further assessment was done at Blake Slater airstrip where we were located and they were then transported to Ogle,” he related.

Lieutenant Colonel Langhorne went on to say that from the initial stages of the operation, there was an indication that the survivors were in good general condition. This was further confirmed upon further examination at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) of the two men.

He noted that alongside the GDF’s medical team, doctors of the GPHC are ensuring that the two survivors receive the necessary treatment and care.

Kaieteur News understands that the Lieutenant Crawford and Corporal Jackson are still hospitalized and are receiving treatment.