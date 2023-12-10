Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2 results

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association’s Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament entered its second day on Friday at the National Gymnasium. Below are the complete results:

Mixed Doubles: Anthony Stephens/Alima Eatsman Joanathan Debidin/Gabrielle Felix 21-15, 21-16

Joanathan Debidin/Gabrielle Felix Under-23 Men’s Singles: Frank Waddell Lennox Morrison 21-18, 21-12

Lennox Morrison Under-23 Men’s Singles: Akili Haynes Jahiem Carmicheal 21-5, 21-8

Jahiem Carmicheal Under-23 Men’s Singles: Tyrese Jeffrey Jonathan Robinson 21-6, 21-15

Jonathan Robinson Men’s Doubles: Chet Bowling/Xavio Alexander Nkosi Beaton/Matthew Klautky 21-19, 21-7

Nkosi Beaton/Matthew Klautky Women’s Doubles: Anna Perreira/Ayanna Watson Genvieve Bookram/Tyra Gomes walkover

Genvieve Bookram/Tyra Gomes Under-23 Women’s Singles: Priyanna Ramdhani Gianna Ramanarine 21-6, 21-9

Gianna Ramanarine Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Gabriel Felix Vishal Gopaul 21-11, 21-11

Vishal Gopaul Men’s Doubles: Ernesto Choo-A-Fat/Avinash Odit Joanathan Debidin/Frank Waddell 21-2, 21-7

Joanathan Debidin/Frank Waddell Men’s Doubles: Marlon Chung/Wenyuan Chen Lennox Morrison/Jahiem Carmicheal 21-11,21-11

Lennox Morrison/Jahiem Carmicheal Under-23 Women’s Singles: Mishka Beharry Alimah Eastman 21-16, 21-7

Alimah Eastman Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Omkar Persaud Ruel Rambiriche 21-19, 10-21, 21-17

Ruel Rambiriche Mixed Doubles: Wenyuan Chen/Anna Perreira Chet Bowling/Asiyah Eastman 21 -16, 21-17

Chet Bowling/Asiyah Eastman 21 Men’s Doubles: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey Jonathan Ferreira/Vishal Gopaul 21-8, 21-7

Jonathan Ferreira/Vishal Gopaul Men’s Doubles Consolation: Anthony Stephens/Gavin Cao Haresh Persaud/Jedidiah Uwagboe walkover

Haresh Persaud/Jedidiah Uwagboe Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Matthew Klautky Nikolas Pollard 21-10, 21-10

Nikolas Pollard Women’s Doubles: Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley Gabrielle Felix/Gianna Ramnarine 21-8, 21-14

Gabrielle Felix/Gianna Ramnarine Under-23 Men’s Singles: Nkosi Beaton Frank Waddell 21-11, 21-17

Frank Waddell Under-23 Men’s Singles: Xavio Alexander Joanathan Debidin 21-19, 21-17

Joanathan Debidin Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Jedidiah Uwagboe Avinash Ramnarine 21-8, 21-4

Avinash Ramnarine Mixed Doubles: Akili Haynes/Ayanna Watson Medhi Ramdhani/Emily Ramdhani 21-10, 21-7

Medhi Ramdhani/Emily Ramdhani Mixed Doubles: Tyrese Jeffrey/Jefina James A.Stephens/A.Eastman 21-19, 21-12

A.Stephens/A.Eastman Under-23 Women’s Singles : Priyanna Ramdhani Asiyah Eastman 21-6, 21-9

Asiyah Eastman Men’s Doubles Consolation: Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard Andrew Browne/Andrew Browne 21-13, 21-14

Andrew Browne/Andrew Browne Mixed Doubles: Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry vs Nkosi Beaton/Neveah Eastman 21-9, 21-13

vs Nkosi Beaton/Neveah Eastman Women’s Doubles: Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman Malia Haley/Neveah Eastman 21-8, 20-22, 21-17

Malia Haley/Neveah Eastman Men’s Doubles Consolation: Colin Bowry/Ryan Alexander Omkar Persaud/Raoul Wilson 21-8, 21-6

Omkar Persaud/Raoul Wilson Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Matthew Klautky Gabriel Felix 21-17, 21-16

Gabriel Felix Under-23 Men’s Singles Semi-Finals: Akili Haynes Xavio Alexander 21-11, 21-10

Xavio Alexander Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani/Ambika Ramraj Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley 21-7, 21-11

Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: Ayanna Watson/Anna Perreira Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman 21-16, 21-16

Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals: Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry Tyrese Jeffrey/Jefina James 21-17, 21-23, 21-17

Tyrese Jeffrey/Jefina James Mixed Doubles Semi Finals: Wenyuan Chen/Anna Perreira Akili Hynes/Ayanna Watson 21-17, 22-20

Akili Hynes/Ayanna Watson Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Jedidiah Uwagboe Omkar Persaud 21-13, 21-8

Omkar Persaud Men’s Doubles Consolation: Anthony Stephens/Gavin Cao Ruel Rambiriche/Avinash Ramnarine 21-9, 21-11

Ruel Rambiriche/Avinash Ramnarine Men’s Doubles Consolation:Jason Stephney/Sekhar Mallampati Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard 21-5, 21-11