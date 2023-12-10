Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2 results

Dec 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Badminton Association’s Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament entered its second day on Friday at the National Gymnasium. Below are the complete results:

A snippet of the action on Friday.

A snippet of the action on Friday.

  • Mixed Doubles: Anthony Stephens/Alima Eatsman Joanathan Debidin/Gabrielle Felix21-15, 21-16
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles: Frank Waddell Lennox Morrison21-18, 21-12
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles: Akili Haynes Jahiem Carmicheal 21-5, 21-8
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles: Tyrese Jeffrey Jonathan Robinson 21-6, 21-15
  • Men’s Doubles: Chet Bowling/Xavio Alexander Nkosi Beaton/Matthew Klautky21-19, 21-7
  • Women’s Doubles: Anna Perreira/Ayanna Watson Genvieve Bookram/Tyra Gomes walkover
  • Under-23 Women’s Singles: Priyanna Ramdhani Gianna Ramanarine21-6, 21-9
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Gabriel Felix Vishal Gopaul 21-11, 21-11
  • Men’s Doubles: Ernesto Choo-A-Fat/Avinash Odit Joanathan Debidin/Frank Waddell 21-2, 21-7
  • Men’s Doubles: Marlon Chung/Wenyuan Chen Lennox Morrison/Jahiem Carmicheal 21-11,21-11
  • Under-23 Women’s Singles: Mishka Beharry Alimah Eastman21-16, 21-7
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation:Omkar Persaud Ruel Rambiriche21-19, 10-21, 21-17
  • Mixed Doubles: Wenyuan Chen/Anna Perreira Chet Bowling/Asiyah Eastman 21-16, 21-17
  • Men’s Doubles: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey Jonathan Ferreira/Vishal Gopaul 21-8, 21-7
  • Men’s Doubles Consolation: Anthony Stephens/Gavin Cao Haresh Persaud/Jedidiah Uwagboewalkover
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Matthew Klautky Nikolas Pollard21-10, 21-10
  • Women’s Doubles: Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley Gabrielle Felix/Gianna Ramnarine21-8, 21-14
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles: Nkosi Beaton Frank Waddell 21-11, 21-17
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles: Xavio Alexander Joanathan Debidin 21-19, 21-17
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Jedidiah Uwagboe Avinash Ramnarine 21-8, 21-4
  • Mixed Doubles: Akili Haynes/Ayanna Watson Medhi Ramdhani/Emily Ramdhani 21-10, 21-7
  • Mixed Doubles: Tyrese Jeffrey/Jefina James A.Stephens/A.Eastman 21-19, 21-12
  • Under-23 Women’s Singles: Priyanna Ramdhani Asiyah Eastman21-6, 21-9
  • Men’s Doubles Consolation: Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard Andrew Browne/Andrew Browne21-13, 21-14
  • Mixed Doubles: Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry vs Nkosi Beaton/Neveah Eastman 21-9, 21-13
  • Women’s Doubles: Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman Malia Haley/Neveah Eastman21-8, 20-22, 21-17
  • Men’s Doubles Consolation: Colin Bowry/Ryan Alexander Omkar Persaud/Raoul Wilson 21-8, 21-6
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation: Matthew Klautky Gabriel Felix 21-17, 21-16
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Semi-Finals: Akili Haynes Xavio Alexander21-11, 21-10
  • Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani/Ambika Ramraj Mishka Beharry/Leshaunte Berkley 21-7, 21-11
  • Women’s Doubles Semi-Finals: Ayanna Watson/Anna Perreira Alimah Eastman/Asiyah Eastman 21-16, 21-16
  • Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals: Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry Tyrese Jeffrey/Jefina James 21-17, 21-23, 21-17
  • Mixed Doubles Semi Finals:Wenyuan Chen/Anna Perreira Akili Hynes/Ayanna Watson 21-17, 22-20
  • Under-23 Men’s Singles Consolation:Jedidiah Uwagboe Omkar Persaud 21-13, 21-8
  • Men’s Doubles Consolation:Anthony Stephens/Gavin Cao Ruel Rambiriche/Avinash Ramnarine 21-9, 21-11
  • Men’s Doubles Consolation:Jason Stephney/Sekhar Mallampati Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard 21-5, 21-11
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Dec 05, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Marian Academy captures maiden Pee-Wee U11 Girls title

Marian Academy captures maiden Pee-Wee U11 Girls title

Dec 10, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The thrilling culmination of the 2023 Petra/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football tournament reached its zenith yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, marked by a...
Read More
West Indies clinch series 2 – 1 to end 25-year drought

West Indies clinch series 2 – 1 to end 25-year...

Dec 10, 2023

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2 results

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament – Day 2...

Dec 10, 2023

Cropper, Tain and Fyrish to vie  for Berbice’s Future Warriors Tapeball title

Cropper, Tain and Fyrish to vie  for...

Dec 10, 2023

GFF signs MoU with BWS for ‘Blue Water Shipping Stadium’ at D’Urban Park

GFF signs MoU with BWS for ‘Blue Water Shipping...

Dec 10, 2023

CWI pays tribute to Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts

CWI pays tribute to Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts

Dec 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]