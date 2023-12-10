CANU intercepts man with $12M worth of cocaine at Providence

Kaieteur News – A resident of Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Friday intercepted at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with $12M worth of cocaine, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

CANU identified the man as 33-year-old Khaled Alberto Perez, of Mon Desir, Canal No.2, WBD.

Perez was reportedly driving a route 31 minibus, BLL 179 when CANU intercepted. According to CANU, it was an intelligence-led operation.

The minibus was searched and 10 brick-like packets containing 25 pounds of cocaine worth $12M were found.

Perez was arrested and the drugs seized.

Investigations are ongoing.