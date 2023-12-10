CANU intercepts man with $12M worth of cocaine at Providence

Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A resident of Canal No. 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was on Friday intercepted at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) with $12M worth of cocaine, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.
CANU identified the man as 33-year-old Khaled Alberto Perez, of Mon Desir, Canal No.2, WBD.
Perez was reportedly driving a route 31 minibus, BLL 179 when CANU intercepted. According to CANU, it was an intelligence-led operation.
The minibus was searched and 10 brick-like packets containing 25 pounds of cocaine worth $12M were found.
Perez was arrested and the drugs seized.
Investigations are ongoing.
Keep your eyes on Venezuela!
Dec 10, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The thrilling culmination of the 2023 Petra/MVP Sports Under-11 Girls Football tournament reached its zenith yesterday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground, marked by a...
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Dec 10, 2023
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyanese quartet of Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Sherfane Rutherford... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]