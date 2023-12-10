$342M more for Parika Market project

Kaieteur News – The government is planning to spend an additional $342 million on the Parika Market which is currently under construction.

During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) bids were read for Lot 1 of the project which is estimated to cost $213,253,194 and Lot 2 which is estimated to cost $128,844,705.

It was reported that the government, had already spent almost $300 million on phase one and phase two of the Region Three market project. Currently, phase three of the project is out for tender and contracts would be awarded soon.

At the opening of the bids at the NPTAB, bids were read for the construction of an annex building at the Ministry of Health compound, which is estimated to cost $179 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Construction of Parika Market Lot 1

Construction of Parika Market Lot2

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Selection of a consultant firm for the development of a Website for the GPHC

Ministry of Health

Construction of an annex building in MOH compound

Supreme Court of Judicature

Supply, delivery and installation of six multifunction photocopiers for various Courts.

Supply and delivery of two new motor vehicles.

National Communication Network

Lot1 – Construction of Tower Foundation and Lot2 – Installation of 400 feet tower and transferal of transmissions system

Ministry of Finance

Refurbishing of washroom (Main Building and NPTAB).