$342M more for Parika Market project

Latest update December 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The government is planning to spend an additional $342 million on the Parika Market which is currently under construction.
During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) bids were read for Lot 1 of the project which is estimated to cost $213,253,194 and Lot 2 which is estimated to cost $128,844,705.
It was reported that the government, had already spent almost $300 million on phase one and phase two of the Region Three market project. Currently, phase three of the project is out for tender and contracts would be awarded soon.
At the opening of the bids at the NPTAB, bids were read for the construction of an annex building at the Ministry of Health compound, which is estimated to cost $179 million.
