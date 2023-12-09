Tributes pour in for five GDF servicemen who died in helicopter crash

Kaieteur News – Tributes continue to pour in for the five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) servicemen who died in the line of duty when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Region Seven on Wednesday.

Dead are Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan.

Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson are the lone survivors of the horrific crash.

In a statement, former President David Granger said he is saddened by the deaths of the members of the Defence Force who had dedicated their lifetime service to the safety of citizens, the security of the country and the preservation of national sovereignty.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families of five members of the Guyana Defence Force… I also send my best wishes for a complete and rapid recovery to the two survivors of the accident − Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson − who were injured in the accident,” Granger said in the statement.

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in a statement expressed sympathy on the death of the men.

“We join with the entire nation in mourning the loss of these brave men who with courage and determination carried out their duties to our beloved country in the face of harsh weather and uncertain terrain,” the DPP statement said.

“They did this as we mourn their loss. We reflect on the words of our own Martin Carter, ‘Death Must Not Find Us Thinking that we die….Too soon, too soon our banner draped for you…l would prefer the banner in the wind, not bound so tightly in a scarlet fold – not sodden with your people’s tears, but flashing on the pole we bear aloft down and beyond this dark lane of rags,’ the DPP Chambers continued by saying in their statement.

In a special tribute to Colonel Michael Shahoud, the DPP’s Chambers said that after obtaining his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) in 2014, he seconded to the DPP’s Chambers.

“He was then Major Michael Shahoud… We at the DPP’s Office fondly remember him as a dedicated State Counsel who exercised common courtesies, was always jocular and of a kindred spirit with that mischievous smile and glint in his eyes. We stand united in our grief…”

Further, the DPP said, “We are thankful that soldiers Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson are with us today. We understand their physical and mental pain; they have experienced such a traumatic incident. We wish them a speedy recovery. We pray that by God’s Grace, they will be well,” the DDP added in its statement.

Similarly, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in its statement extended its sympathy and prayers to the families of the men who lost their lives as well as the survivors Lieutenant Colonel Andio Michaeal Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Johnson for a speedy recovery.

“We take this time to salute these brave men, and call on all Guyanese to use this opportunity to honour the sacrifices and dedication that our men and women in uniform make in the service of their country,” GCCI said.

Brigadier (Ret’d) Godfrey Bess said while he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the exceptional servicemen, their honour, courage, and an unwavering commitment to their duty have not gone in vain.

“To the parents of these brave men I say, your sons were heroes in every sense of the word. To the parents of these men, no words can lessen the pain of your loss, but please know how much your sons meant to us and how much they contributed to our country. Their legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone they touched,” he said.

Brigadier Bess continued, “To the spouses of these men, I want to express my deepest sympathies. Your husbands were not only our colleagues but also our brothers in arms. They were brave, kind, and dedicated individuals.

To the children of our fallen comrades I say, your fathers were true heroes. They served their country with honour and made us all proud. I hope you will always remember their bravery, dedication, and their love for you.”

The former Chief-of-Staff of the GDF assured that the men were all loved and respected and their memory will always be honoured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips in his tribute extended condolences to the Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, and the entire GDF community.

“As we mourn this tragic loss, we stand in solidarity with the GDF, sharing in the pain of their grief. Our thoughts are with the leadership and colleagues of the fallen soldiers during this incredibly difficult time. May the Guyana Defence Force find strength, unity, and solace in the memories of these heroes, and may their legacy endure as a symbol of valor within the force,” he said.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) in its statement said it is saddened by the sudden death of the men who tragically lost their lives while conducting an important military operation of national interest.

The GCCA said it was particularly impacted by the death of Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles or Captain Charles (as he is fondly known) who was an aviator extraordinaire with over 40 years of experience in aviation.

“Captain Charles was a self-less aviator, he conducted numerous emergency medical evacuations both night and day throughout the hinterland regions of Guyana. He will be famously remembered for his words which now resonate deep in our hearts: “for me the most interesting mission is when I have to rescue somebody…when I see that I have helped to save a life that is what really matters, not the VIPs I have flown around…once I know that a person I rescued is okay, I could sleep with some degree of joy…especially if it is a child, man I’ll go through hell, brimstone or high water, anything to help… I usually get into a different mode when it comes to search and rescue,’” the GCCA recalled.

Further, the GCAA joins with all Guyanese in praying for the speedy recovery of Lieutenant Andio Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

Similarly, the Ministry of Public Works said that it was impacted by the death of the five men particularly the death of Brigadier Beaton who served as the Chairman of the Sea Defence Board for three years and provided critical technical and supervisory support to our Hinterland Airstrips Development Programme.

“Brigadier Beaton was truly an outstanding professional with a keen interest in sharing his knowledge and experience with his colleagues. As a specialist civil engineer, he proactively guided our technical team at the Sea and River Defence Department in the implementation of the nation’s coastal flood protection programme. His leadership was instrumental in implementing policies and strategic solutions to reduce flood vulnerabilities along our low-lying coastal zone,” the Ministry said.