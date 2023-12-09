Russia warns against foreign interference in Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy

Kaieteur News – The Government of the Russian Federation through its Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova on Friday warned against foreign interference in the Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy.

In a statement, the Spokeswoman said that her country is following the developments around Essequibo, considering the results of the December 3 consultative referendum in Venezuela on the status of this area and legal steps following this event.

“In our view, this is a matter of Venezuela-Guyana relations and should be settled in a neighbourly way by finding peaceful mutually acceptable solutions in accordance with international law, bilateral agreements and national legislation.

We believe that the priority in the current situation is to reduce tensions and strengthen trust between Venezuela and Guyana. We urge them to refrain from any actions that may unbalance the situation and harm both sides,” Zakharova said.

Russia said that it opposes “foreign pressure and interference in the affairs of sovereign states, especially when it comes to delicate issues requiring caution from third countries at both public and private level.”

The country said that it reaffirms its principle that Latin America should remain “a zone of peace,” as the CELAC countries announced at the Havana summit in 2014.

“We support the efforts to enhance regional unity and welcome Latin American and Caribbean countries consolidating their position as an influential centre of the emerging multipolar world,” Zakharova noted while stating that Russia welcomes the December 6, 2023 telephone conversation between Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd and his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil.

“We hope they will continue such contacts,” the Russian Spokeswoman said.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced that he would take a number of steps to take control off Guyana’s Essequibo region, in clear defiance of an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stand down.

Maduro said he has instructed his regulators to create a mining conglomerate as well as an oil company that would be in charge of issuing licences for companies to operate in the Essequibo area.

He also instructed that a special law be drafted that would essentially bar companies from engaging with ExxonMobil as well as other companies within the area. Another egregious measure he announced, was that companies have three months to exit the area.

In light of such troubling measures, Guyanese authorities have approached the United Nations Security Council to help compel Venezuela to comply with the ICJ’s orders. The World Court has also been notified of Venezuela’s disobedience.