Mahendra Boodhoo attends 2023 FIA General Assemblies in Baku

Kaieteur Sports – Mahendra Boodhoo, President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), has been actively participating in the 2023 Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) General Assemblies meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

President Boodhoo’s presence at this prestigious international gathering underscores his commitment to advancing Guyana’s motorsport landscape and exploring new opportunities for the sport’s growth and tourism enhancement. Boodhoo arrived in Baku several days prior to the meeting to engage in discussions and representation on behalf of Guyana’s motorsport community.

His primary objective during the FIA General Assemblies has been to explore potential collaborations and leverage various FIA programmes that can contribute to the development of motorsport locally while enhancing its appeal to tourists. One of the key areas of focus for Boodhoo has been fostering relationships with Central and Latin American counterparts.

Meetings with representatives from various National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) have taken place, aimed at discussing the possibilities of cooperation between these entities and the GMR&SC. The goal is to encourage increased foreign participation in motorsport events at the South Dakota Circuit and explore opportunities for potential racing series.

President Boodhoo’s dedication to promoting Guyana’s motorsport on the international stage is emblematic of his commitment to the sport’s growth, professionalism, and global recognition. His efforts in Baku reflect the GMR&SC’s determination to contribute to the country’s sporting and tourism sectors positively.