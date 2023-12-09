Maduro’s actions a threat to regional security – OAS

…calls for Permanent Council Meeting

Kaieteur News – The Organisation of American States (OAS) has expressed deep concern over the aggressive actions of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his government against Guyana.

On Tuesday night, Maduro announced the appointment of a governor for Guyana’s Essequibo Region, the granting of concessions in the territory, and demanded that companies vacate the area within three months.

The OAS deems Venezuela’s actions as a significant threat to regional security, posing risks to stability and territorial sovereignty within the hemisphere.

The organization emphasized the importance of adhering to the 1899 boundary established by an international Arbitration Committee, which remains legally binding under international law.

The OAS underscored that this award is reinforced by proceedings and decisions at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“These proceedings were mandated by the United Nations Secretary General in accordance with the terms of a 1966 agreement signed in Geneva by representatives of the governments of Venezuela and Guyana,” the OAS added.

The OAS said, “The Maduro regime is continuing to take and promote unlawful actions against Guyana, such as conducting an illegal and illegitimate referendum on December 3, 2023, by which it seeks to annex the Essequibo region.”

It should be noted that Maduro made the announcement, despite the unanimous decision by the ICJ, on December 1, 2023, ordering Venezuela not to take any action that would alter Guyana’s control over its Essequibo region – acting on the results of its contentious referendum which is aimed at getting the public’s support for Venezuela’s decisions regarding the Essequibo region. The court also ordered both Guyana and Venezuela to refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the controversy or make it more difficult to resolve.

The OAS condemned the Maduro regime’s unlawful actions noting that it is in flagrant disregard for international law and described them as undemocratic manipulation of democratic processes.

Highlighting the regime’s prior aggressive actions, the OAS noted incidents and intimidation tactics, stating that Venezuela’s recent violations of the ICJ decision are blatant.

“The Venezuelan dictatorship is adopting jurisdictional actions in matters of defense, nationality, administration and economics in clear violation of the jurisdiction and territorial integrity of another State,” the organization wrote.

Moreover, the OAS pointed out Venezuela’s continuous violation of universal and inter-American regulations of Human Rights, as evidenced by reports from the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The regime faces investigations before the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, persistently violating the Inter-American Democratic Charter and contributing to the Hemisphere’s worst migratory and humanitarian crises.

The OAS emphasized that Venezuela’s actions not only endanger Guyana’s development and stability but also pose a broader risk to the security of Latin America and the Caribbean, a concern repeatedly condemned by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Additionally, in response to these developments and the ICJ decision on provisional measures against Venezuela, the General Secretariat reaffirms and endorses the call for an OAS Permanent Council meeting. It was stated that the aim of this meeting is to discuss measures to mitigate the crisis and explore solutions respecting international law and regional stability.