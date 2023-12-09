Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament off to a great start

Kaieteur Sports – The GBA ran off the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament in the Under 23 Men and Women Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. The tournament commenced with a video tribute to Ramdhani, the Late Past President of the Guyana Badminton Association and National Player who represented Guyana at multiple international tournaments during the 80’s & 90’s.

The Vice-President, Mrs. Ayanna Watson in her brief comments spoke about Ramdhani’s effervescent and fun-loving personality but most of all, the passion and love for the sport of badminton. He worked assiduously to get badminton on the regional and international level. During his tenure, Guyana was ranked in the top 50 for Juniors, 49th in the world for Team.

He was significant in getting Guyana qualified for the Commonwealth Games, Pan am Games and the CAC Games among others. Gokarn Ramdhani was the only qualified BWF Level 3 Coach (highest level of certification in Badminton). He coached many national players, some of whom are Marlon Chung, Mark Chang, Ryan Chang, Nicholas Ali, Jonathan Mangra, Akili Haynes, Tyrese Jeffrey, Ambika Ramraj, Matthew Beharry, Mishka Beharry and also his own children Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani.

During the tournament the GBA Executives learnt of the tragedy involving the five soldiers from the GDF and a moment of silence was held in their honour. The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the entire Guyana for the loss of these fallen soldiers.

DAY 1 MATCHES – DECEMBER 7th, 2023

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Haresh Persaud Nikolas Pollard 21-19, 20-22, 21-18

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Lennox Morrison Jedidiah Uwagboe 22-20, 21-17

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Jonathan Robinson Ruel Rambiriche 21-18, 22-20

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Akili Haynes Vishal Gopaul 21-6, 21-4

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Malia Haley Jefina James 21-13, 21-16

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Xavio Alexander Matthew Klautky 23-21, 21-6

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Gianna Ramnarine Genvieve Bookram 17-21, 21-7, 21-11

Men’s Doubles: Ernesto Choo-a-fat/Avinash Odit Omkar Persaud/Raoul Wilson 21-11, 21-8

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Jahiem Carmicheal Gabriel Felix 21-14, 15-21, 21-13

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Asiyah Eastman Tyra Gomes 21-14, 21-9

Mixed Doubles: Nkosi Beaton/Neveah Eastman Jason Stephney/Ambika Ramraj 21-18, 13-21,21-11

Men’s Doubles: Joanathan Debidin/Frank Waddell Ryan Alexander/Colin Bowry 21-14, 21-19

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Jonathan Robinson Omkar Persaud 22-20, 21-15

Men’s Doubles: Jahiem Carmicheal/Lennox Morrison Andrew Browne/Andrew Browne 22-20, 21-15

Men’s Doubles: Chet Bowling/Xavio Alexander Gavin Cao/Anthony Stephens 21-14, 21-10

Under-23 Women’s Singles:Asiyah Eastman Malia Haley 21-14, 21-4

Men’s Doubles: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey Ruel Rambirche/Avinash Ramanrine 21-3, 21-9

Men’s Doubles: Nkosi Beaton/Matthew Klautky Jedidiah Uwagboe/Haresh Persaud 21-12. 21-12

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Neveah Eastman Gabrielle Felix 21-9, 21-8

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Alimah Eastman Leshaunte Berkley 21-19, 21-15

Mixed Doubles: Medhi Ramdhani/Emily Ramdhani Andrew Browne/Tyra Gomes 21-14, 21-14

Mixed Doubles: Akili Haynes/Ayanna Watson Frank Waddell/Malia Haley 21-13, 21-9

Mixed Doubles: WenyuanChen/Anna Perreira Colin Bowry/Genvieve Bookram 21-11, 21-4

Men’s Doubles: Jahiem Carmicheal/Lennox Morrison Gabriel Felix/Nikolas Pollard 21-14, 21-15

Mixed Doubles: Chet Bowling/Asiyah Eastman Marlon Chung/LeshaunteBerkley 22-20, 15-21, 21-16

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Nkosi Beaton Avinash Ramnarine 21-11, 21-11

Under-23 Men’s Singles: Joanathan Debidin Haresh Persaud 21-8, 21-5

Under-23 Women’s Singles: Mishka Beharry Neveah Eastman 21-16, 21-10

Mixed Doubles: Tyrese Jeffrey/JefinaJames Gavin Cao/Gianna Ramnarine 21-9, 21-9

Men’s Doubles: Marlon Chung/WenyuanChen Sekhar Mallampati/Jason Stephney 21-8, 21-14

Profound gratitude is extended to our sponsors without whom this tournament would not have been possible, they are Massy Distributions (Blue Waters), Sol (Guyana) Inc. and Mr. Chet Bowling. The tournament continued yesterday with the quarterfinals and consolation rounds.