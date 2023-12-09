Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament off to a great start

Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Dec 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The GBA ran off the Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Tournament in the Under 23 Men and Women Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles. The tournament commenced with a video tribute to Ramdhani, the Late Past President of the Guyana Badminton Association and National Player who represented Guyana at multiple international tournaments during the 80’s & 90’s.
The Vice-President, Mrs. Ayanna Watson in her brief comments spoke about Ramdhani’s effervescent and fun-loving personality but most of all, the passion and love for the sport of badminton. He worked assiduously to get badminton on the regional and international level. During his tenure, Guyana was ranked in the top 50 for Juniors, 49th in the world for Team.
He was significant in getting Guyana qualified for the Commonwealth Games, Pan am Games and the CAC Games among others. Gokarn Ramdhani was the only qualified BWF Level 3 Coach (highest level of certification in Badminton). He coached many national players, some of whom are Marlon Chung, Mark Chang, Ryan Chang, Nicholas Ali, Jonathan Mangra, Akili Haynes, Tyrese Jeffrey, Ambika Ramraj, Matthew Beharry, Mishka Beharry and also his own children Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani.
During the tournament the GBA Executives learnt of the tragedy involving the five soldiers from the GDF and a moment of silence was held in their honour. The Guyana Badminton Association wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the entire Guyana for the loss of these fallen soldiers.
Profound gratitude is extended to our sponsors without whom this tournament would not have been possible, they are Massy Distributions (Blue Waters), Sol (Guyana) Inc. and Mr. Chet Bowling. The tournament continued yesterday with the quarterfinals and consolation rounds.
