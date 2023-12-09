Latest update December 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

GCB saddened by passing of Guyanese cricket legends Clyde Butts, Joe Solomon

Dec 09, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is saddened by the passing of former Guyana and West Indies Off-spinner, Clyde Butts and batsman Joe Solomon, sending condolences during this time to the family, friends and entire cricket fraternity.

Butts, who was 66 years old, died on Friday (yesterday) afternoon following a vehicular accident on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), with details surrounding the unfortunate incident still hazy at the time.

The late Clyde Butts during a training session.

Nicknamed Mr 5-Fer, the spin stalwart played 87 1st class games for Guyana with 7 Test appearances for the West Indies between 1985-88. The spinner also won 3 first class titles for his country during his active days, finishing with 380 scalps.

The late Jose Solomon with a photo of him in action.

Butts was also Chairman of the West Indies Senior Selection for a few years before focusing more recently on commentary where he was a regular voice during the Regional season.

Clyde Butts

The GCB sends its regards to the family of the late Mr. Butts, as the cricket fraternity mourns one of its fallen comrades.

Meanwhile, GCB also hailed another fallen legend in Solomon, who was at the time, the oldest living West Indies cricketer at 93, up until his passing yesterday in New York.

Solomon played 27 Tests for the West Indies from 1958 to 1965, finishing with 1,326 runs.

